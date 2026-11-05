Though muted shades like butter yellow prevailed among the fashion set for seasons, things have taken a brighter turn as of late. For fall, royal purple has emerged as the it hue, making its mark on the runways and street style scene alike. The industry’s boldest dressers, however, have taken the trend a step further, pairing their grape pieces with red — a color combination that, believe it or not, has a longstanding place in fashion history.

Always one step ahead of the curve, Princess Diana made a compelling case for the unexpected pairing back in 1989, when she attended the Governor’s launch in Hong Kong wearing a shoulder-pad-adorned red cropped blazer and purple pencil skirt, complete with a wide-brimmed hat featuring both striking shades. While the late royal helped bring the pairing into the spotlight, decades later, the color combo is back — and arguably more popular than ever.

But what makes the combination so appealing? “To see someone wear not one, but both of these colors together is psychologically attention-grabbing exactly because it is uncustomary,” explains fashion psychologist Dr. Dion Terrelonge. She adds that our brains are naturally drawn to the unfamiliar, as we instinctively try to process and make sense of what we’re seeing.

Meanwhile, Leatrice “Lee” Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, describes the duo as a “beautiful and provocative combo that blends the passion of red with the stability of a blue undertone.” In other words, the pairing conveys a sense of power and positivity — a winning combination, she adds.

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Megan Bentley, a color analyst (aka the Color Countess), isn’t necessarily surprised by the uptick in red-and-purple outfits. “If you look at the color wheel, they’re neighbors,” she tells TZR. “Red-purple sits right between them, so they’re analogous colors, and they naturally get along — you get a bold look that still feels pulled together.”

What’s more, Bentley believes the duo is suitable for everyone, despite popular belief. “A true red is basically a neutral; almost everyone can wear it, and it doesn’t fight you the way some colors can,” the color analyst explains. “Purple leans a little cool, but we find it in every single palette. We can warm it up or cool it down, brighten it or soften it.” The same goes for red: Whether your undertone is warm, cool, or neutral, there’s a version of this trend for everyone.

With that in mind, explore five ways to wear red and purple together — all guaranteed to turn heads.

Red Leather Skirt + Purple Cardigan

Soften the toughness of a lace-up leather skirt with a chunky purple cardigan. Underneath, opt for an understated white tee or, if you’re feeling daring, just a lace bra. A dainty pearl necklace adds the perfect finishing touch.

Red Button-Up Top + Purple Knit

Bold up top, pared-back on the bottom. Follow Leandra Medine Cohen’s lead with a red button-up shirt, then drape a bright purple knit over your shoulders. Black flared pants ground the striking color combination.

Red Pants + Purple Long-Sleeve Tee

Balance out the bold colors by pairing a deep purple long-sleeve top with red wide-leg pants. A cream sweater tied around your waist helps break up the shades, as do black block heels.

Red Zip-Up Jacket + Purple Sweater

Mixing aesthetics is another way to embrace the color trend. For example, team a sporty red zip-up jacket with a polished purple sweater. Elevate the ensemble with black leather loafers and oversized sunglasses.

Red Leather Jacket + Purple Midi Skirt

Don’t be afraid to introduce another bright shade into the mix — like citrus yellow. The easiest way to do so is through an accessory, such as a clutch or shoulder bag. As for the outfit itself, try pairing a red leather jacket with a flowy purple midi skirt.