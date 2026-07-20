Just because we’re almost halfway through summer doesn’t mean we can’t still jump on the season’s hottest trends. In fact, reaching mid-July actually allows for a more informed read on the current trending styles, specifically summer sandals. Whether spotted at the World Cup, Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding, or one of The Hamptons’ many splashy star-studded parties, celebrities and it girls alike have been showing off their shoes of choice for the warm weather, and we’ve been keeping score.

Over the last couple of months, style stars like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa have been sharing their various vacation photo dumps, showcasing their favorite kitten heels and flip-flops to wear from the beach to dinner (The Row and Manolo Blahnik notably being Bieber’s and Jenner’s go-to’s, respectively). Meanwhile, on the press tour for The Odyssey, Zendaya (with the direction of Law Roach) made the case for the return of a very 2016 fad: gladiator sandals. In a pair of metallic Sophia Webster lace-ups, the actor proved that the footwear is no longer as divisive as it once was.

If you’re interested in personally reviving another controversial shoe look (see: flip-flops, jellies, and more) for the remainder of summer or simply looking for a pair of classic wedges to invest in for easy mobility across sandy landscapes, we’ve compiled the very best sandals — organized by trend — to shop before the season concludes. See them all below.

Strappy Gladiators

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If Zendaya and Law Roach can convince the fashion crowd to re-embrace gladiator sandals, truly anything is possible. On a press day for The Odyssey, the movie star argued that the Grecian style doesn’t have to feel as tethered to a time as one might think — and in fact, can be styled to look pretty timeless. Just make sure you take off any particularly high-laced ones before stepping out in the sun, unless you want a very unique tan line to accompany the rest of your summer outfits.

Walk-Friendly Wedges

No matter how a wedge makes you feel, the truth is, there are few other fashion-forward shoe options that can take you from the iron grates of New York City to the sandy beaches of California without a hitch. Aside from the many chic versions of the silhouette recently seen on the runways of Khaite, Alaïa, Tory Burch, and more, the style’s accessibility factor makes it a very compelling option for any scenario.

Playful Jellies

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Although jelly sandals may have peaked in the 1980s, they’ve been making a continuous strong comeback for the last couple of years, proving their staying power over several decades. Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson, and Kendall Jenner have all worn the plastic-made shoe this season, often contrasting it with a more straightforward, sophisticated ensemble for a touch of playfulness. They also make for a great pop of color, especially when balanced out with a casual pair of jeans or denim shorts.

Flip-Flops

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The humble flip-flop — it’s never fully exited the summer footwear conversation, but it’s also always fueled an intense debate: When are flip-flops appropriate to wear? According to Bella Hadid and a fresh release from Isabel Marant and Havaianas, the answer is whenever you want — but especially for a cool-girl fashion moment. Try styling the minimal shoe with some statement-making jewelry against a monochromatic maxi dress to really zhush up a look.

Kitten Heels

Forget your sky-high heels this summer and follow the lead of Hailey Bieber, who’s been reaching for a kitten heel sandal over any tall pump. The under-3-inch-tall shoe has also taken over plenty of catwalks, with Jonathan Anderson prioritizing them over stilettos at his recent Dior Couture show and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel doing the same.