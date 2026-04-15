Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve already started the seasonal shift: packing away heavy knits and reaching for breezy tops, airy dresses, and flouncy skirts that move with every step. Warm-weather wardrobe updates are all about embracing effortless sun-soaked style, and this includes elevating your footwear game.

This is the moment to dust off your favorite warm-weather staples — think kitten heels, classic ballet flats, and jelly shoes. Yes, the latter, a childhood favorite, is making a standout return yet again. Originally a defining trend of the 1980s, jelly shoes have proved their staying power, cycling back into fashion time and time again with fresh updates that keep them relevant.

Playful, versatile, and surprisingly chic, the PVC styles have evolved far beyond their childhood reputation (although you may still feel that everlasting Polly Pocket joy with each wear). Today’s designs showcase elevated silhouettes, modern colorways, and refined finishes. Bringing in more variety than ever, they are a solid choice for multiple occasions, from a casual girl brunch to a beachside evening stroll.

Not sure where to start on your jelly shoe journey? No need to stress. TZR has done the work for you, curating 12 of the chicest jelly shoe options that strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and modern style. Get ready to rediscover this iconic trend and step into summer with your new favorite shoe. Shop them all ahead.

Melissa Possession Pescura x Scholl $139 See On Melissa When we picture those ’80s-on-trend PVC shoes, this fisherman silhouette has to be one of the most memorable. Over decades of transformation and elevation, they never lose their appeal. Iconic jelly shoe brand Melissa is also constantly coming out with new, fabulous designs, and this pair features small screwlike detailing. Obsessed.

Dolce Vita Kenley Vinyl Sandals $60 See On Dolce Vita Who doesn’t love a go-to strappy sandal for summertime — especially a pair you can wear from day to night? The gold studs give these sandals an elevated touch. Pair them with jorts and a white tank for a casual look, or dress them up with a flowy maxi dress.

Net A Porter Chloe Jelly TPU sandals $590 See On Net A Porter Chloé has stolen my heart (and my wallet) with these beautiful kitten-heeled jelly sandals. The ice-blue shade is definitely trending this season, making them feel both fresh and on point. They have everything you want in a perfect summer sandal: a flip-flop silhouette, a lightweight feel, and a subtle heel for a touch of elegance. And the heart-shaped toe? The perfect finishing detail.

Aldo Treschic Jelly Flats $50 See On Aldo Cherry red is such a fun color — I might have to pick these up for my daily summer rounds. Picture yourself in a baby tee, a white flowy midi skirt, and these fabulous jelly flats. Effortlessly serving model-off-duty energy.

Diesel Diesel X Melissa $149 See On Diesel Step into your it-girl era with these thong sandals. The sculptural detail elevates every look, while the silver finish adds the perfect metallic touch to your everyday summer aesthetic.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Sandal $198 See On Vince In the market for a jelly mule? You’re in luck. This dark amber shade is stunning and adds the perfect pop of color to any warm-weather look. Slip them on for brunch, a picnic, or a day of window-shopping. You’ll feel just as comfortable as you do sleek.

Urbran Outfitters Melissa X Dr. Scholl's Pescura Jelly Slide Sandal $129 See On Urban Outfitters I recently picked up this pair of sandals and can’t wait to wear them. They feature extra foam for added comfort, and the adjustable toe-lock detail allows for a customized fit, whether you have slimmer or wider feet.

Christopher Esber Jo Flip Flop $335 See On Christopher Esber Summer isn’t complete without a classic flip-flop, and this pair is perfect whether you’re strolling through a quaint beach town or heading out for the day. Handcrafted in Italy, they’re designed to last all summer — and for years to come. Available in 16 additional colors, there’s an option for every style if pink isn’t your match.

Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly $200 See On Tory Burch Tory Burch’s take on the jelly flat is effortlessly chic. The slip-on Mary Jane mule is especially darling, and it comes in a range of colorways — whether you prefer something neutral or a bit bolder.

Hermes Mykonos Sandal $465 See On Hermes Hermès has come out with a new round of flats, and I have to say — I prefer these over the Oran style. I love how bold they are, especially with the chain-like detailing along the top of the shoe. And can we talk about this shade of green? She’s absolutely striking and will be sure to win you some compliments.