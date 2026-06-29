Prestigious beaches, a bustling social scene, picturesque waterfront dining — there’s a laundry list of reasons why New Yorkers sit in hours (and hours) of traffic to visit the Hamptons each summer. And that’s just scratching the surface. The fashion scene out East — from Southampton and Bridgehampton to Montauk and Sag Harbor — truly comes alive during the season. In fact, a range of brands flock to the Hamptons for summer pop-ups and activations, and this year is no exception.

Take the Vivrelle and Kith pop-up, for instance. Currently open in Bridgehampton, the collaborative space offers Vivrelle’s luxury accessories for purchase or rental, alongside Kith’s women’s and kids’ apparel. (And if you have a sweet tooth, Kith Treats is on-site, too.) Rebecca Taylor is also bringing its latest collection to the East End with a month-long residency at The HUB this July. Meanwhile, for those who enjoy the Hamptons nightlife scene, NYLON is hosting its third Residency at the iconic Surf Lodge from July 2 through July 4 — making it one of the hottest tickets of Fourth of July weekend.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up the must-visit Hamptons pop-ups and activations of the summer. Note: This story will be updated throughout the season as additional openings and events are announced.

Normal New York

Courtesy Of Normal New York

Following a recent three-month residency in Union Square, Normal New York — an interior design and event production studio — is making its Hamptons debut at the HUB in Bridgehampton from July 10 through July 12. Through its cultural retail experience, Not-A-Normal Show, the company will showcase 40 vintage dealers, independent designers, artists, and emerging brands from New York, Los Angeles, and beyond. Purchase your tickets here.

Hampton Flea + Vintage

Hampton Flea + Vintage, a premier destination for vintage and handmade goods in Southampton, kicked off its summer vendor lineup on June 6, launching the season in Amagansett. Through September 27, the vintage market will pop up at locations across the Hamptons, including the Bridgehampton Museum and the Montauk Historical Society. See the full schedule here.

Vivrelle & Kith

Courtesy Of Vivrelle

On May 22, luxury accessories membership club Vivrelle and streetwear brand Kith opened the doors to their pop-up in the heart of Bridgehampton (2397 Montauk Highway, to be exact). Housed inside a charming cottage, the space allows customers to borrow and shop Vivrelle’s designer accessories alongside Kith Women’s ready-to-wear, activewear, and kids’ offerings. The pop-up also features Kith Treats, marking Vivrelle’s first foray into the food and beverage space.

Marram Montauk

Courtesy Of Marram

This summer, Montauk’s beloved oceanfront boutique resort, Marram, is partnering with a series of brands on immersive experiences. Activations include a women-centered surf program with Engstrom Surf and sustainable swimwear label Ansea (throughout June), a curated lending program with lifestyle brand Onia (July and August), and a collaboration with Montauk General Store slated for later this summer. According to a press release, each partnership is designed to “transform everyday moments into meaningful rituals.”

NYLON

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Entertainment

Looking for plans this weekend? Spend the Fourth of July at The Surf Lodge with NYLON. From July 2 through July 4, the publication's residency returns to Montauk’s buzziest venue. Fresh off the success of its Race Week residency in Miami, the weekend will feature performances from Murda Beatz, Hugel, Snoop Dogg, and Carlita. “NYLON is thrilled to return to Montauk for our third residency at The Surf Lodge,” Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG, shared in a statement. “In just a few years, this has become one of the most anticipated events of the summer and we’re excited to bring the NYLON community back together for another unforgettable Fourth of July weekend.”

Alice + Olivia

Courtesy Of Alice + Olivia

On June 28, Stacey Bendet, the brainchild of Alice + Olivia, threw a poolside fête at her Water Mill residence, celebrating the start of the Hamptons summer season. Summer House star Jordan Emanuel manned the DJ booth, while LALO and Wölffer Estate kept attendees refreshed with cocktails, frozen skinny margaritas, and wine. Additional activations included lymphatic massages by Living with Ivey, bikini charm customizations courtesy of Dorne, and a Farmers Daughter pop-up. Guests included Ava Dash, Jessica Wang, and Jenny Mollen, among other notable names.

Rebecca Taylor

Courtesy Of Rebecca Taylor

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Rebecca Taylor is headed to the Hamptons for its first-ever month-long residency, running from July 1 through July 31. “Our collections are designed to make every day feel special, offering standout workwear and elevated weekend styles with an unexpected twist,” COO Devyani Ramani said in a press release. “The HUB’s strong sense of community and approach to bringing together brands and consumers makes it a natural partner for Rebecca Taylor.” During the residency, customers can shop the label’s spring 2026 collection, which features hand-painted prints, feminine ruffles, and other signature details.

Hero Volley

Courtesy Of Hero Volley

Hero Volley, the beach volleyball experience founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, is returning to Montauk for its second year with a multi-day event running from July 28 through July 30. The competition will bring together the world’s top athletes, emerging talent, and local legends for a dynamic tournament. Hosted across several venues in Montauk — including Hero Beach Club — the event is partnering with brands such as Hammitt, Spiritual Gangster, and FabFitFun.

“I’m thrilled to bring Hero Volley back to Montauk for its second year,” Jennings said in a statement. “This event has always been about more than competition – it’s about connection and community through the sport that has given me so much, and continues to give back in return. This year, we’ve expanded the programming to create even more ways for people to experience it on and off the sand.”