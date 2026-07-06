It’s been a busy week inside the Dior atelier. After designing custom looks for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s headline-making wedding this weekend, creative director Jonathan Anderson presented the brand’s Fall 2026 haute couture collection on Monday, welcoming a star-studded front row into an earthy green forest.

Teased days before with videos of lush greenery-filled landscapes on Instagram, Anderson gave his ladylike Dior designs a nature-esque flourish using rich colors, sculptural shapes, and plenty of floral details. This season, three-dimensional petals, ferns, and beaded parasols bloomed from swishing gowns and lightweight suiting, while the brand’s signature Bar jacket was reimagined with fringed trim and sheer paneling. Gathered metallic midi dresses and knotted capes — both recent Dior signatures by Anderson — were covered in crisp pleating for a geometric flair. That same drama flowed into his latest accessories, including ladylike sandals, beaded statement necklaces, and handbags adorned with a garden’s worth of blossoms in soft hues of pink, white, orange, blue, and green. The designer’s signature cheeky whimsy also popped through more of his kitschy minaudières, including styles shaped like a silver armadillo and a green cactus.

Like his past tenure at Loewe, Anderson’s proven his adept ability at drawing both established Hollywood names and rising stars to his front rows — and this season at Dior, that keen eye was in full effect. Sabrina Carpenter returned to the French label’s front row in a gauzy white dress with pigtails to match, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas — accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, of course — stepped out in a petal-covered design in vibrant hues of orange, red, and yellow.

Meanwhile, the house’s new brown gingham print was splashed across suiting and separates worn by longtime Anderson muse Josh O’Connor and musician Ethel Cain. Always one to champion a critical darling, Anderson also brought Obsession star Inde Navarette to his front row, who carried this season’s viral ladybug minaudière clutch. Parker Posey, channeling her White Lotus character Victoria Ratliff (who we’re manifesting for the HBO show’s Paris-set fourth season), also appeared in a loose dress paired with a white parasol.

From the elite to the emerging, the stars truly aligned for Dior’s Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection. Below, discover more of the top guests from today’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Parker Posey

Parker Posey. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Han So-hee

Han So-hee. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Ever Anderson

Ever Anderson. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Adot Gak

Adot Gak. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Susanna Lau