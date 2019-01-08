If you live in New York City, there’s no way to avoid the harsh winters (minus you jetting off to the Caribbean or somewhere warmer, that is). Frigid temperatures mean that slippery ice patches lurk at every corner and wind whips your hair around with reckless abandon. Though a snow day in winter sounds appealing, the muddy puddles that follow well, not so much — especially for New Yorkers who commute on foot. You’ll want to focus on the closet staples that’ll get you where you need to go by finding the best shoes for every New York winter. Picking the right footwear for the upcoming colder seasons will have the difference between a manageable day and one you spend slipping around.

Although there is a time and place for the occasional pair of strappy sandals or bejeweled flats, winter shoes call out for something a bit more substantial. The 10 shoes, below, vary in silhouettes but share a few key elements. First, they're durable enough to withstand inclement weather. Next, they're comfortable, so running up subway stairs or sprinting the few blocks home will be a breeze. Finally, they're still stylish — a requirement not just reserved for NYC.

Hence, whether you’re running around in the cold weather in a pair of chunky sneakers or Chelsea boots, these winter-proof shoes will keep your feet dry and looking pristine. Scroll down to shop your way to a successful winter look.

Over-The-Knee Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

No one wants snow in their boots and over-the-knee boots will prevent any unwanted snow or water from getting in. The style was seen throughout Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 on the runways and there’s a reason why designers were showcasing this ultramodern footwear — they’ll keep your legs nice and toasty when the temps drop. Plus, the skin-hugging boot style will elongate your legs as it creeps past your knees, and especially if the boot has a heel.

Riding Boots

Bryn Colton/Getty Images

A classic pair of riding boots look great year round, but for the dreary winter, it’s perfect in order to bring a little bit of sleekness to your cold-weather wardrobe. When the weather is on the nicer side or there is a light layer of snow, instead of reaching for your chunky winter shoes try these polished boots.

Black Ankle Booties

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Did you wake up late for work? A pair of easy-to-pull-on ankle booties like the ones from Anthropologie, below, will help get you out the door at a moment’s notice. Look for styles that come in a neutral black color, so you don’t have to think twice about how to style them, or add a fun Gucci rhinestone-embellished option to your wardrobe for your weekend attire.

Chelsea Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A sleek Chelsea boot is a timeless investment because it's the ideal balance between laid-back and luxury. The downtown-inspired silhouette pairs with everything from a dress and tights to a pair of crop-flare jeans. Since they're typically crafted from materials like leather and neoprene, the durability factor is a huge win for facing winter in style. Celebrities like Cardi B and Emma Roberts are already prepared for the winter, as they’ve been styling Chelsea boots with their fall ensembles.

Chunky Sneakers

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Good old-fashioned arch support is always a wise idea, which is why a pair of chunky sneakers (or trainers!) should be in your weekly rotation. New Yorkers easily style them with sweats for the weekend, or with trousers and a sweater for the week. Plus, they’re easily one of the most comfortable footwear to go shopping in – J.Lo can vouch for this.

Snow Boots

Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

Sure, it may sound obvious to suggest snow boots, but these days there are many stylish options to consider that go beyond simply keeping your feet dry. Not only do you avoid the inevitable post-snow sidewalk slip (terrifying AND embarrassing) but once you have a cute pair of snow boots in tow you can wear them year after year. In other words, a worthy investment you don't have to make all that often.

Furry Clogs

Though slightly unexpected, clogs are the unsung hero of cute winter style (and they're having a moment too). The slight height gives your outfit extra polish and the grip on the sole helps ward off slips and trips, so slide them on a stride away.

Utilitarian Boots

Dvora/Shutterstock

Lace-up boots are a must-try, so grab a pair that will shield you from the cold while helping you stay ahead of the trends. Whether opting for a hiker shape or going grunge with a cool combat iteration, this is a smart choice for 2022.

Platform Loafers

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

There are your standard, work-appropriate flat loafers, and then there are platform loafers. Celebrities like Katie Holmes are already loving this lofty shoe. Plus, fashion houses like Prada and Gucci have hopped on the bandwagon, putting their own spins on these slip-on styles. You’ll see the platform loafer everywhere this season.

Rain Boots

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's nothing more satisfying than arriving at your destination after a treacherous trek through the rain, slipping out of your rain boots, and confirming your feet are in fact bone dry. Another satisfying moment is the thought of all the fashionable rain boot outfits you can create. For a fun pop or pops of color in your rainy day ensemble, slip into a bright boot like the Emilio Pucci ones, below. This last category in boots you should own as a New Yorker is one you'll never regret buying because rain and winter go hand in hand.