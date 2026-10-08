When a new designer collection hits the runway, your eyes may immediately dart to the clothing — whether it’s, say, an embellished dress or a printed midi skirt. For Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2027, however, clothing took a back seat at some shows, with all manner of statement shoes stealing the spotlight. Put simply, you’ll be getting dressed feet first in the coming months.

Why all the outlandish, in-your-face footwear, though? Diet Prada believes it may be a recession indicator. After all, an accessory — such as a pair of shoes — typically takes less of a toll on your wallet than a full ready-to-wear look. The industry-favorite Instagram account’s post on the topic even references the Great Depression, when eye-catching shoe trends, including intricate strap patterns, glossy patent leather, and embroidery, were at the forefront of fashion.

This time around, the catwalks revealed a new crop of statement-making footwear, from Loewe’s charm-covered strappy sandals to Givenchy’s pom-pom-adorned heels. Much like the styles of the 1920s and 1930s, these quirky, playful shoes for Spring/Summer 2027 do all the heavy lifting, serving as the pièce de résistance of any outfit. In other words, you needn’t go overboard with the rest of your look.

Below, set your sights on the boldest footwear spotted on the runways over the past few weeks.

Saint Laurent

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If there’s one shoe that has caused a commotion on social media, it’s Saint Laurent’s sculptural gold footwear, designed by Corrado De Biase, the house’s freelance creative director. Some styles boasted snake-shaped heels, as seen above, while others were adorned with chunky jewels.

Chanel

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Matthieu Blazy was the talk of the town (aka Paris) this week, thanks to his latest collection for Chanel. And while the clothing was swoon-worthy, the shoes have style mavens buzzing, too. Case in point: These mint green mules, featuring ornate red beadwork, oversized bows, and architectural heels.

Givenchy

Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2027 shoes are also taking the internet by storm, and rightfully so. Creative Director Sarah Burton’s designs ranged from playful (see the pom-pom heels) to innovative (think sandals with gold zippers running diagonally across the foot).

Loewe

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Click clack, click clack ... do you hear that? It’s Loewe’s charm-embellished strappy sandals stomping down the runway. Your shoes may not need a pair of keys or bird motifs dangling from them, but clearly, a little extra embellishment never hurts.

Balenciaga

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It’s destined to be a peep-toe spring, at least if Balenciaga’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli has anything to say about it. The house debuted a fiery red mule featuring a dramatic, triangular peep-toe cutout and two metal studs for extra oomph.

MM6 Maison Margiela

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A shoe shaped like a foot? Leave it to MM6 Maison Margiela to debut such a polarizing design, pictured above. It doesn’t get much freakier than that. The brand also unveiled flip-flops with six toes, made in collaboration with Havaianas.

Rick Owens

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Rick Owens brought the glamour, sending what might be the most outlandish footwear of the bunch down the runway: boots and shoes fashioned from industrial metal chains. Hardcore, no?

Susan Fang

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One-of-a-kind shoes are practically par for the course at a Susan Fang show. The namesake designer’s latest viral-worthy creation? LEGO-looking wedge sandals.

Onitsuka Tiger

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In 2023, Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers were a bona fide it-girl favorite, rivaling the popularity of Adidas’ Sambas. If you count yourself a fan of the kicks, perhaps the brand’s new knee-high wedge sneakers will pique your interest.

Campillo

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Campillo upped the fuzz, showing mules with a dramatic halo of fluffy gray fur. There’s a good chance you don’t own anything quite like these babies.