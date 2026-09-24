Miuccia Prada knows a thing or two about designing a really good skirt. After all, the silhouette has become Miu Miu and Prada’s bread and butter in recent seasons (who could ever forget the former’s internet-breaking miniskirts circa 2022?). And once again, the veteran designer, alongside Co-Creative Director Raf Simons, set her sights on skirts, debuting an array of statement-making styles on Prada’s runway this week — many of which are already going viral. She’s not the only one declaring spring the season of the quirky skirt, either. Across the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runways, the trend is running rampant, popping up at shows like Jil Sander and Etro.

If you think about it, it’s about time statement skirts got their due, as bold, attention-commanding pants have hogged all the glory these past few years. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of styles to pick from in the coming months. Prefer a glitzy, in-your-face skirt? Prada has you covered, showcasing sheer looks embellished with colorful floral-shaped rhinestones. On the brand’s runway, pleated skirts also took center stage, seen in shades ranging from bubblegum pink to butter yellow. And lest we forget about the printed pieces. Some skirts were splashed with eye-grabbing psychedelic motifs, while others boasted ‘60s-inspired ditsy florals. The Prada-approved way to style a statement skirt this spring? With a bra top.

(+) Prada STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images (+) Prada Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Prada Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Though the trend kicked off at Prada, the co-creative directors weren’t the only ones who got the statement skirt memo. Jil Sander’s Simone Bellotti, too, put his stamp on the playful look, sending fuzzy hot pink midi skirts and minis with asymmetrical waistlines down the runway — the latter sure to make anyone do a double take.

Diesel also zeroed in on unexpected waistlines, debuting a gauzy blue midi skirt with a layered waistband. Meanwhile, over at Etro, sequined skirts were juxtaposed with sporty zip-up jackets, a combo poised to steal the hearts of fashion girls everywhere.

(+) Jil Sander Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Etro Ferda Demir/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Diesel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Considering Prada is something of a North Star in the fashion industry, it won’t be long before statement skirts are everywhere. So, get ahead of the curve by adding a few standout styles to your wardrobe, stat. And you needn’t pair yours with a bra top à la Prada — make the piece your own by styling it with anything from a structured blazer for work to a white tee on the weekends. Because isn’t that what fashion is all about?