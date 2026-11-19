As they say, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. After all, the season is all about shutting your laptop, unwinding, and catching up with family and friends — especially those who live a plane ride away. But let’s be honest: The holidays aren’t entirely stress-free. Figuring out what to buy for everyone on your list, for one, can be a challenge. Something that doesn’t have to be difficult, though? Planning your party outfits. Sure, there are plenty of tried-and-true brands to turn to for festive ensembles, but if you really want to stand out this holiday season, look no further than the industry’s best indie labels.

If your holiday style revolves around sequins, Hand Over won’t disappoint. Founded in Madrid in 2020, the brand is teeming with dazzling pieces, from sparkly minidresses to sheer midi skirts, all available in a wide range of hues. Or, if sharp silhouettes and monochromatic moments are more your speed, give one of Rōari’s colorful satin jackets a spin. Then there’s Taottao, a go-to for those who gravitate toward unconventional holiday looks, like glossy, bow-adorned tank tops and oversized, ruffled maxi dresses.

Below, check out five cool-girl indie brands worth shopping for your upcoming festive fêtes.

Childhood friends Laura Gachot and Ryan Rodriguez launched Rōari in 2023, drawing inspiration from their northern New Jersey upbringing and Italian and Cuban heritage. The brand eschews trends in favor of designing tailored special-occasion pieces, suiting, and knitwear. Its occasionwear offerings, in particular, include plenty of holiday-ready looks that aren’t too on-the-nose. Rōari’s burgundy lace skirt, for instance, is festive yet polished, and the same goes for its slinky floor-length dresses. And after the holidays wrap up? You can continue wearing these elevated designs.

According to founder Yitao Li, Taottao is best described as a “toy lab for experimenting with fashion as toys,” designed for adults who still love playing dress-up, as she explained in an interview with Teen Vogue. Indeed, the brand’s pieces look as though they could have been plucked straight from your childhood closet — only in grown-up sizes. Founded in New York in 2022, the label is whimsical and slightly outlandish, offering everything from glossy, embellished tops and dresses to printed asymmetrical skirts and lace shoes. Needless to say, these statement-making pieces are bound to turn heads at any holiday party.

CeliaB’s looks are just about as maximalist as it gets. The brainchild of Spanish designer Celia Bernardo, the brand was created for ”women who take the world by storm,” as stated on its website. Though its statement-making pieces work year-round, they feel especially fitting for a holiday soirée. Case in point: the label’s vast selection of sparkly styles, ranging from dresses and pants to outerwear. And if traditional holiday colors aren’t your vibe, opt for one of its bold shades, like grapefruit or emerald green.

Maude Club has only been on the scene for a little over two years, but it’s already making a name for itself in the industry. Now stocked at Nordstrom and Shopbop, the Los Angeles-based label strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished, with standout pieces including tassel-adorned velvet tops, sequin pencil skirts, and bow-enlivened dresses. Plus, Maude Club offers wallet-friendly prices, with styles ranging from $98 to $295.

Hand Over describes itself as a “Spanish fashion brand creating pieces for a generation that embraces contradiction. Romantic yet reckless. Polished yet undone. Confident yet still figuring it out,” according to its website. And judging by its flirty, leg-baring dresses and sheer fabrics, the label certainly seems to cater to a younger crowd. Interestingly, founder Ariadna Díaz launched Hand Over in 2020 with boxer shorts inspired by an ex-boyfriend’s briefs. Since then, however, the label has expanded its offerings, with party-ready pieces now becoming its signature.

If you’re willing to splurge on a holiday look, perhaps Edward Cuming’s designs will tickle your fancy. Australian-born and Madrid-based, the namesake designer is known for his relaxed silhouettes, innovative fabrics, and unconventional tailoring. In his small but mighty collection, you’ll find everything from sequin dresses and beaded tulle tops to chiffon blouses and printed blazers — aka everything you need to make a bold statement at your next holiday party.