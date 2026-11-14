With the fashion trend cycle constantly accelerating, it’s no surprise when looks of the past re-enter the cultural conversation, whether via runways, TikTok fads, or celebrity endorsements. This season, vintage-inspired aesthetics are particularly popular across all categories. From the it girl-loved Conner Ives coats inspired by old Hollywood glamour and 1970s outerwear to 19th-century Victorian cummerbunds being the waist accessory du jour amongst the fashion set, there’s no shortage of inspiration to be taken from throwback styles.

That cyclical nature goes well beyond clothes, too. It extends into footwear regularly, oftentimes operating at an even faster rate than ready-to-wear pieces. Specifically, the sneaker world has been seeing retro details and silhouettes continuously embraced in new launches, whether by streetwear labels, luxury houses, or contemporary brands. This year alone, Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Puma, and more have all heavily leaned into archival revivals of classic past models.

Some have even taken the interest in nostalgic shoes as an opportunity to remaster the most iconic designs. Take Converse, for example, which re-released its Jack Purcell sneaker in September, upgrading the original 1933 style with premium leather, a more durable outsole, and high-tech cushioning throughout the footbed.

But the retro inspiration doesn’t start and end with storied sneakers. Fashion brands like Marc Jacobs, Celine, and Jacquemus have all launched completely new styles with vintage design elements — like contrast stitching, low-profile shapes, tongue accents, and bright colorways — to get in on the trend.

Whether you prefer the latest shoe on the market or a pair that’s been around for several decades, TZR has rounded up plenty of retro-inspired shoes that celebrate the history of sneaker culture. Shop them all ahead.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes $85 See On Reebok Pair these '80s-inspired court shoes with everything from barrel jeans to mini skirts — the world is your oyster.

Marc Jacobs The 72 Spring Sneaker $225 See On Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Spring 72 sneaker is already a huge hit among the cool girls. The chocolate brown, paired with pops of pink and teal, feels incredibly nostalgic, adding a whimsical touch to any look.

Adidas Ghost Spring Shoes $110 See On Adidas This metallic leather alone makes a statement, while the silhouette feels fresh yet nostalgic, almost like something you’d spot at your local bowling alley.

Celine V-Flat Sneaker $1,050 See On Celine Nothing says retro quite like a pop of cherry red. These Celine sneakers bring all the vintage-inspired charm while still feeling effortlessly cool.

Jacquemus The Tennis $490 See On Jacquemus Orange you glad we found this pair of sneakers? All jokes aside, they bring a playful spin to everyday dressing.

Chloè Kick sneaker $795 See On Chloè When ballet meets boxing, you get these unexpected sneakerinas. Bringing together corduroy and suede cowhide, they’re designed to offer both durability and comfort, all wrapped up in a silhouette that feels equal parts sporty and feminine.

New Balance 530 $110 See On New Balance A dad sneaker is always a good idea. Whether you’re heading to the gym or simply styling them for everyday wear, these shoes go with just about everything - denim and a T-shirt, a workout set, or even a skirt and sweater. The styling possibilities are endless.

Puma H-Street OG Sneakers $85 See On Anthropologie Consider these shoes officially added to our cart. Bold, sleek, and anything but ordinary, they’re an easy way to add a pop of color to any outfit without breaking the bank. Even better? They’re under $100.

Rothy's The Ivy Sneaker $145 See On Rothy's Leopard is neutral in our books, and we’re loving this take on the classic print. Not only are the sneakers known for their incredible comfort, but they also come with two pairs of laces. Swap the white for red when you want to add a little flair.

Balzac Paris Quinn Sneakers $295 See On Balzac Paris Bordeaux and rose? A color combination made in heaven. The contrast between the rich, moody hue and the softer, delicate shade creates a pairing that’s both unexpected and irresistible.

Gola Torpedo Leather Sneakers $125 See On Gola Gola was first launched in 1905 and hit its stride during the 1960s. This particular style has been around since the ‘80s and continues to be a popular pick today. Proof that a solid classic never goes out of style.

Asics GEL-1130 $110 See On Asics Cute, classic, and comfy — what more can you ask for?

Coolway Nilo Sneakers $100 See On Free People Ready to step outside your usual sneaker rotation? These are the perfect place to start. After all, you can never go wrong with a shoe that has ‘cool’ right in its name.

Nike Cortez Leather $95 See On Nike A classic for a reason, the Nike Cortez has been a sneaker staple since 1972.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 $190 See On Onitsuka Tiger Internet-famous for a reason, these shoes have managed to stay in the spotlight season after season.