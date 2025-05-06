The 2010s gave us many nostalgia-filled fashion trends, from peplum tops to skinny jeans. But none struck a chord with millennials quite like statement necklaces. Take it from this fashion writer, who worked at J.Crew from 2012 to 2014. I fondly remember when we restocked the tables with new bubble necklaces, designed by former creative director Jenna Lyons, pondering which I’d spend my paycheck on. Meanwhile, female stars in teen shows like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars were frequently adorned in looks featuring chunky gemstones and colorful beads. Statement necklaces were truly inescapable during the decade. Now, with more and more 2010s trends resurfacing, it only makes sense that bold baubles are back in the spotlight. However, according to jewelry designers, the 2025 iterations are a far cry from the styles that reigned a decade ago.

Christina Caruso is quite familiar with the 2010s trend, having created the styles at Banana Republic at the time. “The look is a lot more modern now, and I feel like the woman who wore it grew up a little bit,” the namesake jewelry designer tells TZR, adding, “She’s a little more polished.” The Parsons School of Design grad points out another key difference: “What sets the tone between the older statement pieces versus the newer ones is that they are less trendy today.” Back then, stores like Charming Charlie and Forever 21 were consistently churning out of-the-moment necklaces. These days, however, Caruso says consumers are prioritizing longevity, choosing jewelry that’ll be mainstays in their collection for years. “We want our pieces to live longer,” the expert says.

(+) James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Juliana Liden, the founder of Julietta, shares a similar thought. “In the 2010s, the look was playful but often mass-produced and overly ornamental,” she explains. “Now, there’s a shift toward craftsmanship, unexpected materials, and sculptural forms — think bold without being busy. The focus is on proportion, texture, and a sense of individuality rather than following a trend for trend’s sake.” Statement necklaces are much less bright and in your face these days, too. “Instead of color-heavy styles, we’re seeing solid gold or silver tones — sometimes even mixed metals,” Ivi Kyratzi, founder and creative director of IVI LOS ANGELES, explains.

As of late, the catwalks have introduced a fresh crop of eye-catching baubles, and contemporary labels are following suit. “We designed statement necklaces for this spring, specifically having gauged the trend that I saw happening on the runway,” explains eponymous jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, who recently launched a chunky multi-knot necklace inspired by the brand’s archival knot collection from 2013.

During the Spring/Summer 2025 season, oversized charm necklaces and long pendant looks took center stage at Chloé. Kyratzi has been especially gravitating toward the latter silhouette this year. “[I love] pieces that carry meaning, memory, or symbolism, while still feeling modern and refined,” she says. Isabel Marant, too, leaned into pendant necklaces, including boho-chic feather looks. Then, over at Zimmermann, colorful beaded baubles made a splash.

(+) Chloé Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Isabel Marant Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Now, when it comes to styling your statement necklaces in 2025, Kyratzi has a few tips that’ll help get your creative juices flowing. “Customers are stacking different chain styles and even wearing the clasp at the front as a design statement,” she notes. “It’s a subtle styling detail that completely shifts the attitude of the piece.” According to the brand founder, statement necklaces are being paired with everything from casual white tanks to polished oversized blazers. “They’re not just finishing touches — they’re central to the outfit,” she adds.

If you’re on board with 2025’s take on statement necklaces, shop an edit of TZR’s favorite styles on the market right now. They all pack a bold punch.