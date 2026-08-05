You know the Spider-Man meme, with all the Peter Parkers pointing at one another? I find it’s a perfect representation of trends; you’ll feel a sudden whiff of inspiration, seemingly out of nowhere, just to pop up at a dinner party or group hang to find all your friends had the same bright idea. My most recent experience with this phenomenon came in the form of a turquoise manicure— a couple of weeks ago, what felt like my unique vision happened to appear on the fingertips of seemingly every stylish person I know. But honestly: I’m not mad at it. Because be they chilly mint or aquamarine, blue-green manicures are kind of that girl — and always have been.

For many a millennial and Gen Xer, these hues carry a certain throwback whimsy. “I remember it as clear as day: I mixed up a light blue polish to mimic Hard Candy Sky, circa 1996,” says celebrity manicurist and nail educator Julie Kandalec. “It's such a nostalgic color for many of us!” One shade, in particular, holds a special place in many of our hearts: essie's Mint Candy Apple — which used to lean a little more blue — “is the epitome of this shade, and it's been one of their top 10-ish sellers for years now,” says Kandalec.

So why is it popping up again now? There is, of course, the seasonality of it all; “blue-green shades instantly remind us of tropical water, ocean reflections, and vacations, which is exactly the mood many clients want during the warmer months,” says nail artist and educator Valeriia Telemaniuk. (And “it pairs nicely with butter yellow… also a major trend for summer 2026,” adds Kandalec.)

But the season isn’t the only motion behind this trend — there’s been a vibe shift, too. “This year, I’ve also noticed that clients are becoming more adventurous with color,” say Telemaniuk. “Instead of choosing a classic blue or green, they’re looking for something more unique, and blue-green sits perfectly in between.” Nail artist and educator Maryna Slynko agrees: “A few years ago, most clients gravitated toward classic reds, nudes, and pinks. Today, I’m seeing much more interest in complex, character-rich shades that feel fresh and sophisticated,” she says. “Blue-green tones fit that shift perfectly.”

These shades also work well in trendy nail art designs; they look “really cool under a pink pearlescent chrome; the blues and pink layer together and you see unique flashes of pink, lilac and blue,” says Kandalec. That said, “I often find that my clients choose to wear these shades on their own, without additional nail art,” says Slynko. “The color itself is so rich, elegant, and sophisticated that a simple solid-color manicure often makes the strongest statement.”

Ready to dive into the blue-green lagoon? Scroll on to find your perfect shade, from soft mints to rich peacocks (and everything in between).

Fair Skin Tones

Lighter shades of turquoise, seafoam, and aquamarine are worth checking out if you have fair skin (especially if your undertones are cool); “these colors brighten the complexion without creating too much contrast,” says Slynko. “For a more delicate look, milky or semi-sheer blue-green shades are also a beautiful choice.” Kandalec also recommends “a mid-depth teal, maybe with a slightly jelly opacity to soften the edges around the cuticle.”

Medium Skin Tones

The experts say blue-green hues were made for medium and medium-deep skin tones, so you really can’t go wrong with any color on the spectrum. That said, you’ll want to be particularly mindful of your undertones — medium skin often “carries some olive (like myself), so making sure to lean a bit toward blue versus green is what will look the most flattering,” says Kandalec. “Turquoise, rich teals, and ocean-inspired shades” are all great moves, per Slynko.

Medium-Deep Skin Tones

“For medium-deep skin, I often recommend richer, jewel-toned inspired shades, such as emerald teal, deep turquoise, or peacock-inspired colors,” says Slynko. “These tones create beautiful contrast while enhancing the warmth of the complexion.”

Deep Skin Tones

“On deep skin you can go either ends of the color spectrum — high contrast with a light yet saturated aqua… or deeper and with less contrast,” says Kandalec; and as Telemaniuk notes, “deep skin tones can wear the boldest shades beautifully,” such as saturated teals and rich blue-greens. “Metallic or cat-eye finishes make the color even more striking,” she adds.