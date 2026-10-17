As the leaves continue to turn shades of amber and rust and the sun begins to set a little earlier each evening, there’s one seasonal shift that fashion lovers welcome with open arms: sweater season.

This season, sweaters are more than a layering piece; they’re the focal point of the outfit. Enter maximalism: a styling approach that starts with a bold piece and builds from there. Think oversized colorful cashmere knits paired with plaid skirts, classic crewnecks zhuzhed up with a striking pattern and styled with nostalgic denim, or a fitted, embroidered cardigan worn with a pared-back trouser. The secret to a statement-making moment lies in the details: unexpected proportions, rich seasonal hues, and luxurious fabrics that do the styling for you.

Versatile by nature, sweaters invite experimentation without sacrificing ease. Dress it up, dress it down, or throw one over your shoulders for that perfectly undone finish.

As the weather cools and getting dressed becomes an exercise in layering, there’s no better time to invest in the pieces you’ll reach for on repeat. TZR has rounded up 20 maximalist sweaters that will bring a vibrant dose of personality to your cold-weather wardrobe.

Old Navy x Altuzarra Fair Isle Mock-Neck Sweater $70 See On Old Navy A collab we all want on our radar. Grab a designer look for an affordable price with this Old Navy x Altuzarra collab. This sweater feels like a necessary addition to your fall closet, especially since it comes in under $100.

Rachel Antonoff Cori Cardigan It's For You $328 See On Rachel Antonoff When this sweater calls, you’ve got to pick up. This piece from Rachel Antonoff speaks volumes and is sure to be a standout in your cozy-weather wardrobe.

Affection Blvd The Bow Cardiagn $315 See On Affection Blvd Calling all the girls who love a lightweight, puff-sleeve cardigan for fall. The ribbon print and subtle jeweled details scattered throughout this top make for the sweetest touches. Plus, the mismatched buttons are precious.

Sèzane Gaël Jumper $160 See On Sèzane Lace and florals? Groundbreaking! All jokes aside, this sweater would make the prettiest addition to your autumn wardrobe.

Alex Mill Park Striped Polo in Washed Cashmere $328 See On Alex Mill Yellow happens to be my favorite color in this cozy cashmere pullover, but there are six other options to choose from depending on your personal style.

Frame The Fringe Sweater Jacket $898 See On Frame This sweater has everything: warmth, quality, and a trendy texture. It’s sure to make a statement wherever you decide to wear it.

Ganni Sweater With Forest Teddy $395 See On Ganni Ganni knows how to make a great maximalist-friendly sweater. The grumpy bear graphic and bold branding make it a must-have.

Madewell The Sophia Cardigan $128 See On Madewell This tattooed sweater is selling out quickly, and rightfully so. The bright cherry red, paired with the doodle-like embroidered tats, makes this piece such a fun way to spruce up any basic look.

Desigual Combined Knit Jacket $199 See On Desigual Mixing multiple trends, from fur to Napoleon-style jackets, into one piece is the perfect way to get more out of your wardrobe with a single standout piece.

Fabrique Estrella Pony Sweater In Ultra-Fine Alpaca Blend $378 See On Fabrique Join the carnival — or better yet, pick up this beautiful, multicolored showpony-print sweater instead. She’s sure to prance her way into your wardrobe, pairing perfectly with essentials like denim and midi skirts.

Boden Fur Collar Cropped Cardigan $249 See On Boden A pink fur collar on an embroidered cardigan wasn’t something I knew I needed until this sweater revealed itself.

Sandy Liang Curio Sweater $350 See On Sandy Liang Purple has been strutting down the runways like no other color this season, and I can assure you this tinsel-knit piece from Sandy will be a bestseller this season. Its chic silhouette and subtle sparkle are sure to light up your look.

Banana Republic Marled Wool-Cotton Fringe Sweater $180 See On Banana Republic If you love fringe or have noticed its return to the runways and want to bring the trend into your own wardrobe, this is your piece. Fun and loud, yet surprisingly versatile, you can dress it up with a skirt and heels, or dress it down with denim and your best riding boots.

Contessa Mills Wildes Sweater $695 See On Contessa Mills The collar, the lace, the details — how fabulous is this piece? This NYC-based designer knows exactly what she’s doing. Simple in color, but the textures do all the talking.

Marc Jacob Faux Fur Lined Cardigan $298 See On Marc Jacobs Fur has been everywhere this season, and this lined sweater is too chic to pass up. Grab the matching balaclava to stay extra warm.

Balzac Paris Plum Sweater $395 See On Balzac Paris A sweater featuring the cutest animal, sports, and championship motifs? Found here. Made with high-quality materials, this piece is as thoughtful as it is fun.

Guest In Residence Grizzly Cropped Rugby $445 See On Guest In Residence Who doesn’t dream of a new cashmere sweater? This one gives major Neapolitan ice cream vibes in the coziest and best way possible.

Dressed In La La I’m A Weirdo Slouchy Knit $98 See On Dressed In La La Happen to be a weirdo and ready to let the world know in the most chalant way possible? This sweater is such a funny take on owning your true vibes, and the colorway is pure perfection.

Rowing Blazers Paddington Bear Cashmere Sweater $298 See On Rowing Blazers Paddington Bear himself would approve of this piece. Style it with your favorite denim skirt and pointed-toe boots, or pair it with trousers and ballerina flats for a softer finish.