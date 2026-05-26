Just when it was finally starting to seem like an all-expenses-paid influencer trip might be a concept the average person would be able to wrap their head around, Khaite — the coolest fashion label currently on the radar — and leading luxury destination, Net-A-Porter, decided to up the ante in honor of their new capsule collection, with a weekend even more exclusive than anything you’ve probably seen before.

A carefully curated group of tastemakers, industry leaders, Net-A-Porter top clients, and global talent — including names like Olivia Wilde, Meghann Fahy, Alexa Chung, and Gemma Chan — were invited by the brands to Florence, Italy. Hosted by Catherine Holstein, founder and chief creative officer of Khaite, and Net-A-Porter CEO Heather Kaminetsky, the trip was filled with equal parts style, good company, and historic sightseeing.

Case in point: a fully planned itinerary, beginning with an after-hours tour of ‘Rothko a Firenze’, a retrospective at the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi, was the first stop on the list. At each destination, guests were outfitted in pieces from the collection — wearing different outfits that are now fully available to shop on Net-A-Porter. “Celebrating this launch in Florence — a city synonymous with craftsmanship, beauty, and culture — felt like a natural fit,” Kaminetsky shared in a press release.

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Naturally, night one ended with bottles of red and white wine, homemade pasta, and traditional Tuscan dishes at family-run restaurant Cammillo Trattoria. The next day was filled with curated activities, including exploring the grounds of Villa San Michele, a bespoke gelato experience with Vivoli (the first gelateria in Florence, dating back to 1930), and a hike on Fiesole Hill — a location special to Leonardo da Vinci.

The final destination was a statement dinner in the sunken Roman Garden at Villa San Michele, a Belmond hotel. There, invitees stayed the weekend and took in sweeping views of the city. Keep scrolling to see all the attendees and the pieces they packed from the Khaite x Net-A-Porter capsule collection.

Alexa Chung

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Olivia Wilde

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Meghann Fahy

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Heather Kaminetsky & Catherine Holstein

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Dree Hemingway

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Chloe Fineman

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Gemma Chan

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Meghann Fahy & Gemma Chan

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Tom Sturridge & Alexa Chung

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Alexa Chung

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Olivia Wilde, Meghann Fahy, & Gemma Chan