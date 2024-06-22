As a millennial with an appreciation for all things nostalgia, the recent trend cycle has been quite fascinating. That’s because once-popular looks I never (ever) thought I’d wear again are back with a vengeance. Take toe-ring sandals, for instance. I definitely didn’t see the silhouette’s return coming, though I’m not mad about it, as the versions available right now feel so modern and cool. ‘90s-inspired anklets, too, have snuck their way back into the sartorial spotlight over the years. And I, for one, plan to sport the jewelry trend in all its quirky-cute glory absolutely everywhere this summer.

What specific pieces have my stamp of approval, you ask? Well, considering my closet is bursting at the seams with colorful warm-weather looks (I’m a big fan of greens, blues, and pinks), I’m especially excited to adorn my ankles with bright beaded styles from cult-favorite brands like Sydney Evans, Roxanne Assoulin, and Adina Reyter. But on days I don’t want my jewelry to outshine my outfit, I’ll reach for something more dainty and polished, like a pearl style courtesy of éliou or Kara Yoo.

Ahead, take a peek at the 10 summery anklets sitting in my cart (and hopefully my jewelry box soon, too).