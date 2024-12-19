When a celebrity’s birthday rolls around, they usually celebrate with a luxurious vacation with their loved ones, or a star-studded bash in a five-star restaurant. Then there’s the occasional A-lister who maintains business as usual on their special day. On Dec. 18, Katie Holmes celebrated her 46 birthday in the same way she has every week since mid-October: by starring in the Broadway production of Our Town. But before she took center stage, Holmes delivered her a birthday-inspired street-style set, which spotlighted her take on the celeb-approved statement belt trend. And in true Holmes fashion, it radiated ‘90s-inspired, cool-girl energy.

While en route to the iconic Barrymore Theatre in New York, Holmes was all smiles while paparazzi snapped photos and wished her a happy birthday. Holmes styled her low-profile birthday look with a black, cropped wool jacket and cinched the noir number with a thick metallic gold belt and two bolt rings connected by a complementary two-tone chain. It’s unclear which brand Holmes sourced the staple from, but fans believe it’s vintage Chanel circa late 1990s. Perhaps she’s had the accessory since her Dawson’s Creek days.

From there, Holmes continued the ‘90s vibes with mid-wash Nili Lotan jeans in the viral barrel jean shape. Underneath the bottoms’ billowy hem peeked square-toe black ankle boots. The leather slip-ons look luxe alongside her Mansur Gavriel oversized tote — one of her go-to carry-alls this year.

To ensure all eyes were on her striking belt, Holmes opted for minimal accessories, including a baggy black beanie and aviator sunglasses.

Holmes isn’t the only fashion muse to endorse the statement belt craze. This fall’s street-style scene was flooded with unique bands. On Sept. 26, Cate Blanchett promoted her film, Rumours, in a sky blue matching set, adorned with a thick black belt and an equally-eccentric buckle. A few days later, Laura Dern popped up in a Western-inspired shirt dress paired with a skinny multi-buckle belt, both from Polo Ralph Lauren. Then on Oct. 8, Selena Gomez attended a Rare Beauty event in white wide-leg trousers, a halter-neck bodysuit, and a studded belt, all courtesy of Khaite.

It’s clear the big-on-belts fad will carry on into 2025. So stay tuned to TZR to see which stars tap into the look next year. In the meantime, shop the curated edit below to channel Holmes’ entire ensemble.