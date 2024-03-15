We made it: After a very gloomy, rainy, and, frankly, blahhh kind of winter, spring is here. And with it comes the opportunity to have fun with fashion (read: no heavy coats or excessive layers). Might we suggest ringing in the sunny, skin-baring season with a new one-and-done number? Whether you’re firmly on team mini or are a sucker for a pretty pattern, the spring 2024 dress trends have something to suit your preferences.

A good place to start would be with florals, which Rails’ women's design director Elise Kelner says actually are quite groundbreaking right now. “Ranging from the long-stem roses that adorn collections in a variety of ways to statement monochromatic florals, the motif can easily be integrated into outfits,” she tells TZR. “Roses in the form of prints or rosettes are such a whimsical way of reinventing the trend to make it feel fresh and hyper-feminine.” The print can also skew retro — just look to Rixo’s Tania maxi for proof. “It works well dressed up with heels for a night out or a glamorous beach look,” explains the brand’s co-founder Henrietta Rix. Whatever vibe you go for, though, it’s worth putting some sort of botanical pattern in rotation once the temperatures rise.

Ba&sh’s North America CEO Desiree Thomas, meanwhile, notes the resurgence of the bohemian vibe on the catwalks as of late. In particular, Chloé’s latest collection signaled the return of the late 2000s look last month when newly appointed creative director Chemena Kamali tapped into the fashion house’s roots by showing flowy, gauzy gowns. “It’s a timeless look that has always been a staple in our assortment,” notes Thomas. “We’re thrilled to keep offering some of those carefree and feminine pieces for the upcoming spring season.”

Really, any way you slice it, a trusty spring number is non-negotiable. With that being said, keep scrolling for a breakdown of nine types of dresses to have at top of mind when shopping. They’ll all go great with a strappy sandal (not to mention a cool beverage).

Abstract Patterns

If flowers aren’t your thing, namesake designer Andrea Iyamah has an equally mood-enhancing motif for you. “Abstract watercolor artwork with soft feminine colors and strokes that speak to the revival of classical femininity and ballet-core trend [will be popular],” she tells TZR. Michelle Ochs, creative director of Herve Leger, also brings up geometric patterns as a front-running option. “These choices reflect the desire for freshness and a connection to nature.”

Subtle Tailoring

Marina Cortbawi, the founder of Merlette, says easy fit dresses with just a hint of structure are in demand right now. “My favorite is the Merlette Liberty shirt dress, which has both structure and airiness with its pintucking that shapes the body without restricting it,” the designer explains. Consider one of these polished pieces for your 9-to-5 gig, when it’s too warm for pants... but, like, you still need to look professional.

Minis

While maxi hemlines have reigned in recent seasons, there’s been a recent shift towards micro mini dresses, confirms Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, SIR.’s co-founders and co-creative directors. “High hemlines continue to have their moment for spring,” they explain. And from a styling perspective, Free People stylist Cindy Suzuki suggests teaming your teeny-tiny looks with street style mainstays like Salomon sneakers and sporty baseball caps.

Bold Hues

Soft pastels like lilac and mint will always pop up right around now; however, this season, namesake designer Rebecca Vallance anticipates everyone to crank up the color. “Expect bright shades like pink and tangerine to dominate, exuding energy and vibrancy.” These rich, saturated tones will transition seamlessly into the summer months when joyful, look-at-me pieces are the name of the game.

Leopard Print

In your maximalist era? If so, a leopard print dress is a foolproof way to go. According to Rix, the fashion girl-loved brand has seen a huge appetite for the timeless pattern in recent months. When it comes to specific silhouettes, Kelner has a few sound suggestions. “You can be bold and go for the quintessential ‘90s version or try a more muted leopard like our feminine satin Solene dress.”

Rosettes

The fabric flower craze shows no signs of slowing down this spring — just ask Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah. “We love the timeless romance of floral motifs like roses and carnations,” she notes. And if you can’t resist a DIY project? Get creative by sewing an embellishment from Etsy on your favorite sundress.

Drop Waist

Suzuki foretells drop-waist dresses to be everywhere these next few months. “This silhouette works across a variety of fabrications, whether you want something more casual or dressed up,” the expert states, adding that its ease of movement is ideal for spring weddings.

Slips

Brooklyn-based designer Christine Alcalay says that while the humble slip dress has never fully vanished from the fashion landscape, its more relevant than ever. “As sheer fabrics and shapes also weave their way back into the spotlight, the slip dress emerges as both a foundational layer and a standout piece on its own,” she explains. Part of the design’s appeal, notes the designer, is its versatility. Take her advice by styling the piece atop a printed mesh top or allow it to take centerstage by making it the main event with heels.

Polka Dot It

If you’re keen on a perennial, goes-with-anything print, spring’s polka dot trend will be right up your alley. Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of Hill House, is enamored with the pattern, especially on Jennifer Lawrence’s custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown at the 2024 Oscars. Her take on the motif? “I love our Matilda Dress in silky satin polka dot,” she says. “I plan to wear with our matching Party Platforms in Polka Dot to a friend's baby shower in the next few weeks.”