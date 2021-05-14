(Fashion)

These Summer 2021 Dress Trends Are So Perfect For Weddings

Consider this your guide to being the best-dressed guest.

By Marie Lodi
The Vampires Wife

Whether you’re ready for it or not, wedding season is on the horizon, which means you might very well be bombarded with invites to summer weddings. And if you’re someone who prefers dresses over slacks and jumpsuits, you’re going to need a dress to wear that is both appropriate for the event and warm weather. Thankfully, 2021’s summer dress trends perfectly align with wedding-guest style, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one you’ll love.

While that understated tea dress, skirt suit, or maxi in the back of your closet might make for serviceable attire, now’s the time find something that will rejuvenate your wardrobe while also making you look like the most stylish wedding guest on the dance floor.

First things first: it’s all about being bold and vibrant, so if you’re the type that usually goes for subtle and neutral, maybe it’s time to switch things up! On the list? Exaggerated puff sleeves, big prints, flashy florals, and even fur-trimmed pieces, à la “The Nanny” and “Clueless.” (Don’t blame us; blame Fran Fine and Cher Horowitz!)

Ahead, five dress trends that are absolutely perfect for weddings this summer. Find the look that speaks to you, along with dress options to shop.

Summer Dress Trend: Puffy Sleeves

Van Der Kooij
Cornflower Mini Dress
$450
$338

If you’re not one to be shy when it comes to your sartorial choices, this silk-satin mini dress with exaggerated puff sleeves will surely help you make an entrance.

Johanna Ortiz
Botanical Heritage Puff Sleeve Dress
$1,350

This beautiful blue number, which features orchids and cacao flowers inspired by Colombia’s landscape, will make a statement at any outdoor wedding.

ROTATE
Dionne Dress
$468
$234

A little bit ‘80s, this is the kind of dress to wear if you’re set on having nothing but a blast at your friend’s wedding. Seriously, who could be in a bad mood with this dress in the vicinity?

Summer Dress Trend: Funky Florals

Boutique Moschino
Floral Print Maxi Dress
$600

Little black dress, who? The ties around the collar, long sleeves, and precise pleats add a seasonal touch to the typical black dress.

The Vampires Wife
The Festival 3/4 Rose Velvet Dress
$1,695
$1,186

Going for more of a romantic vibe with your look? It is a wedding, after all. This stunning black and red floral gown is a dream.

Isabel Marant
Mireya Ruched Mini Dress
$970

Another romantic floral option that will make you feel like a walking bouquet (in a good way).

Summer Dress Trend: Pretty Pastels

Proenza Schouler
Cut Out Back Knit Dress in Pale Mint
$550

Not so much into prints? Go for a modern pastel look, like this chic mint dress. Simple yet stunning!

Sportmax
Sportmax Ursola Long Dress
$506

This long dress has everything a good wedding guest dress should: a simple-yet-beautiful design, a statement color, and pockets. If you’re looking for a dress for a slew of daytime summer weddings, look no further than this flowing number.

Rachel Zoe
Susanna One Shoulder Ruffled Maxi Gown
$595
$125

This gorgeous lilac gown was made for a summer wedding. It’s giving pure ‘70s vibes.

Summer Dress Trend: Fancy Feathers

la-doublej
La Scala High Dress
$1,020

Say hello to that feathered hem! This fabulous blue floral dress was made for dancing.

16 Arlington
Maika Black Feather-Trimmed Midi Dress
$795

If you want to wear an LBD, seize the opportunity to dial up the style factor. This classic silhouette steps into the 21st century with a high neck, a feather trim, and a thigh-high front split.

16 Arlington
Cynthia green feather-trimmed mini dress
$795

Equal parts glamorous and playful, this thigh-skimming satin dress is not for the shy.

Summer Dress Trend: Big, Bold Prints

Kenzo
Floral-Print Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress
$395

This funky patterned dress would look great with platform sandals and a statement necklace.

Free People
Tate Floral Print Tunic Dress
$110

This tunic-style dress has a botanical pattern that would be perfectly suited for a garden wedding.

la-doublej
Honeybun Dress
$690

The ruffle sleeves and playful print make this the kind of dress you’ll want to keep in your closet for a very long time.