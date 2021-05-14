These Summer 2021 Dress Trends Are So Perfect For Weddings
Consider this your guide to being the best-dressed guest.
By Marie Lodi
The Vampires Wife
Whether you’re ready for it or not, wedding season is on the horizon, which means you might very well be bombarded with invites to summer weddings. And if you’re someone who prefers dresses over slacks and jumpsuits, you’re going to need a dress to wear that is both appropriate for the event and warm weather. Thankfully, 2021’s summer dress trends perfectly align with wedding-guest style, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one you’ll love.
While that understated tea dress, skirt suit, or maxi in the back of your closet might make for serviceable attire, now’s the time find something that will rejuvenate your wardrobe while also making you look like the most stylish wedding guest on the dance floor.
First things first: it’s all about being bold and vibrant, so if you’re the type that usually goes for subtle and neutral, maybe it’s time to switch things up! On the list? Exaggerated puff sleeves, big prints, flashy florals, and even fur-trimmed pieces, à la “The Nanny” and “Clueless.” (Don’t blame us; blame Fran Fine and Cher Horowitz!)
Ahead, five dress trends that are absolutely perfect for weddings this summer. Find the look that speaks to you, along with dress options to shop.
