These Summer 2021 Dress Trends Are So Perfect For Weddings

Whether you’re ready for it or not, wedding season is on the horizon, which means you might very well be bombarded with invites to summer weddings. And if you’re someone who prefers dresses over slacks and jumpsuits, you’re going to need a dress to wear that is both appropriate for the event and warm weather. Thankfully, 2021’s summer dress trends perfectly align with wedding-guest style, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one you’ll love.

While that understated tea dress, skirt suit, or maxi in the back of your closet might make for serviceable attire, now’s the time find something that will rejuvenate your wardrobe while also making you look like the most stylish wedding guest on the dance floor.

First things first: it’s all about being bold and vibrant, so if you’re the type that usually goes for subtle and neutral, maybe it’s time to switch things up! On the list? Exaggerated puff sleeves, big prints, flashy florals, and even fur-trimmed pieces, à la “The Nanny” and “Clueless.” (Don’t blame us; blame Fran Fine and Cher Horowitz!)

Ahead, five dress trends that are absolutely perfect for weddings this summer. Find the look that speaks to you, along with dress options to shop.

Summer Dress Trend: Puffy Sleeves Van Der Kooij Cornflower Mini Dress $450 $338 If you’re not one to be shy when it comes to your sartorial choices, this silk-satin mini dress with exaggerated puff sleeves will surely help you make an entrance. Buy now

Johanna Ortiz Botanical Heritage Puff Sleeve Dress $1,350 This beautiful blue number, which features orchids and cacao flowers inspired by Colombia’s landscape, will make a statement at any outdoor wedding. Buy now

ROTATE Dionne Dress $468 $234 A little bit ‘80s, this is the kind of dress to wear if you’re set on having nothing but a blast at your friend’s wedding. Seriously, who could be in a bad mood with this dress in the vicinity? Buy now

Summer Dress Trend: Funky Florals Boutique Moschino Floral Print Maxi Dress $600 Little black dress, who? The ties around the collar, long sleeves, and precise pleats add a seasonal touch to the typical black dress. Buy now

The Vampires Wife The Festival 3/4 Rose Velvet Dress $1,695 $1,186 Going for more of a romantic vibe with your look? It is a wedding, after all. This stunning black and red floral gown is a dream. Buy now

Isabel Marant Mireya Ruched Mini Dress $970 Another romantic floral option that will make you feel like a walking bouquet (in a good way). Buy now

Summer Dress Trend: Pretty Pastels Proenza Schouler Cut Out Back Knit Dress in Pale Mint $550 Not so much into prints? Go for a modern pastel look, like this chic mint dress. Simple yet stunning! Buy now

Sportmax Sportmax Ursola Long Dress $506 This long dress has everything a good wedding guest dress should: a simple-yet-beautiful design, a statement color, and pockets. If you’re looking for a dress for a slew of daytime summer weddings, look no further than this flowing number. Buy now

Rachel Zoe Susanna One Shoulder Ruffled Maxi Gown $595 $125 This gorgeous lilac gown was made for a summer wedding. It’s giving pure ‘70s vibes. Buy now

Summer Dress Trend: Fancy Feathers la-doublej La Scala High Dress $1,020 Say hello to that feathered hem! This fabulous blue floral dress was made for dancing. Buy now

16 Arlington Maika Black Feather-Trimmed Midi Dress $795 If you want to wear an LBD, seize the opportunity to dial up the style factor. This classic silhouette steps into the 21st century with a high neck, a feather trim, and a thigh-high front split. Buy now

16 Arlington Cynthia green feather-trimmed mini dress $795 Equal parts glamorous and playful, this thigh-skimming satin dress is not for the shy. Buy now

Summer Dress Trend: Big, Bold Prints Kenzo Floral-Print Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress $395 This funky patterned dress would look great with platform sandals and a statement necklace. Buy now

Free People Tate Floral Print Tunic Dress $110 This tunic-style dress has a botanical pattern that would be perfectly suited for a garden wedding. Buy now