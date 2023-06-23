Wedding season is now in full swing, which means you’re likely spending weekend after weekend this summer toasting the happy couples in your life on their next chapter. That said, in addition to RSVP’ing yes and buying the newlyweds a gift, you must also prep your outfit for the nuptials. And if the clock is ticking (no judgment here, ceremonies always creep up fast!), you can never go wrong with a black wedding guest dress. In fact, according to a new study conducted by experts over at Dalston Mill Fabrics, the classic color is currently the most popular shade for guests, with 74,037 (!) searches on average a month. Pretty impressive, huh?

But if the number of people opting for an all noir silhouette sounds high, it’s nothing compared to the near-endless amount of gowns, slips, and minis out there to sift through. Luckily, there’s plenty of compelling trends to help you cut through the noise. Column cuts, for one, are currently dominating the dress department — and The Row’s strapless Reeta style is an elevated way to tap into the timeless shape. And on a sultrier note, skin-baring cutouts continue to be a key detail amongst designers such as A.L.C. and Kai Collective.

Gather further sartorial inspiration ahead by checking out 10 TZR-approved black wedding guest dresses. Bonus: Whatever one you land on, chances are, it’ll get plenty of mileage after the nuptials, too.