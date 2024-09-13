In case you missed it, on September 11, Charli XCX confirmed via Instagram that brat summer isn’t going anywhere. Four months after the album — and its viral aesthetic — first dropped, the leader of the indie-sleaze movement announced another deluxe edition of the album will release on October 11 titled, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. So, to help her loyal fanbase transition from brat summer to brat fall, Charli XCX starred in H&M’s latest campaign for its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection — complete with an affordable line of bratty seasonal attire. In honor of the exciting collab, the “360” singer attended (and performed) at the label’s launch party in London on September 12 — the opening day of London Fashion Week, no less.

Inside the Copper Box Arena in London’s East End, the singer posed for photographers in head-to-toe H&M pieces from her latest partnership. She leaned into the burgeoning fall vibes with multiple leather numbers, starting with a chocolate brown zip-up jacket. Then, Charli paired a midi-length pencil skirt in black with slouchy knee-high boots — a signature brat summer combo. She opted out of any accessories and instead let her dramatic smokey eyeshadow act in its place. While the icon didn’t carry a purse on the red carpet, this croc-embossed bucket bag from H&M A/W ‘24 would’ve upped the overall grunge ante tenfold.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

At around 10:30 p.m., once she made it into the transformed venue, Charli appeared under neon green strobes on-stage in a custom look from H&M’s A/W ‘24 collection. The long-sleeve gray mini dress, complementary gloves, knee-high semi-sheer tights, and black flats perfectly matched the energy of her audience. While performing hits like “Club classics” and “Von Dutch,” Charli shouted, “[H&M] knows how to throw a cool party,” without taking off her striking wrap sunglasses for a single moment.

Charli’s unforgettable performance kicked off H&M’s upcoming global tour to celebrate the A/W ‘24 drop, so stay tuned for the next of 12 top-tier parties in Milan. “It’s an honor to partner with musical icons such as Charli xcx,” H&M creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a press release. “She is a symbol of the freedom, drive, self-confidence and reinvention that are essential to fashion, and to all that H&M does.”

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment

In her initial ad shot, Charli draped herself in H&M’s now-sold-out leopard print faux fur coat and nothing else. According to Charli, this H&M campaign has been a long time coming — she’s shopped at the fan-favorite store since childhood. “High-street fashion was the only fashion I knew for a really long time,” the star confirmed with Vogue. She also shared with the publisher that H&M was her go-to hotspot for curating club-wear as a teen. “Those clothes gave me an ownership of who I was and what I wanted to project outwardly.”

Courtesy of H&M

Now that the Charli-approved H&M collection is officially available to shop, don’t be surprised if you spot the A-lister in more pieces from the drop soon. Even though her favorite items are already sold out (surprise), shop TZR’s standouts from the collection via the curated edit below.