When you have a fashion icon for a mother, it would be a crime not to borrow from her designer-heavy closet every once and awhile. Such is the case for Kaia Gerber, who frequently channels her mom, Cindy Crawford on the red carpet — think bombshell waves and ‘90s-inspired silhouettes. However, on Sept 12, the model and burgeoning actor took her homage to the next level. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Gerber recreated Crawford’s iconic Hervé Léger bodycon dress from 1993 with the help of the 23-year-old’s stylist, Molly Dickson.

Inside the TIFF premiere of Shell — a campy horror film starring Kate Hudson — Gerber looked the spitting image of her supermodel mom in the aforementioned white Hervé Léger maxi dress. Complete with a balconette bodice, a sweetheart neckline, and cascading horizontal strips, the custom ankle-length design was nearly identical to the little white dress Crawford selected for the 1993 Academy Awards. Gerber’s tribute didn’t stop there. She also took notes from her mother’s accessories, starting with pointy white pumps from Jimmy Choo. While Gerber didn’t wear Crawford’s exact jewelry from the 1993 Oscars, according to Vogue, she sourced her mom’s archive again for chainlike diamond drop earrings, a matching tennis necklace, and a vintage Omega watch — the latter a fitting choice for the brand ambassador. For the finishing touch, Gerber even curled her brown hair into voluminous supermodel waves à la Crawford.

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Entertainment

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Gerber hasn’t attended an Oscars ceremony before, so perhaps taking cues from her mother’s Academy Awards attire was a hint that she’ll be there in March 2025. Dickson didn’t confirm nor deny the multi-hyphenate’s supposed attendance, but she did fill Vogue in on the reasoning behind her Hervé Léger moment. “Kaia had sent me a mood board for TIFF and this was one of her references,” Dickson told Vogue. “I thought it would be amazing to pay tribute to Cindy’s iconic moment.”

While Oscars Sunday is still seven months away, Gerber will likely channel Crawford’s storied style again before then. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next Crawford-esque ensemble.