Emma Roberts Found Fall 2021’s Most Versatile Pair Of Chelsea Boots

With summer coming to an end, people are eager to get their hands on next season’s most sought-after staples. Since last year’s fall attire consisted of loungewear, house slippers, and comfy sneakers — this autumn, everyone will be ready to slip into their most fashionable cold-weather ensembles. If you’re thinking cute puffer coats, maybe not yet. However, you may have noticed fashion gals transitioning fall pieces like boots into their summer looks. Case in point: Emma Roberts wearing black Chelsea boots with a bohemian-style dress while on a stroll in New York City.

On Aug. 6, Roberts was spotted enjoying a walk through the park. Her choice of shoes to walk miles in was Valentino’s VLOGO Platform Chelsea Boots. Roberts channeled fall dressing with her footwear, as she opted for these ankle boots instead of sandals. These platform staples are her current favorite, as she has worn them three times within a two-week span. Prior to Aug. 6, she wore the chunky combat boots on July 28 with a floral print blouse and jeans, and then two days later with a black T-shirt and checkered pants. If anything, Roberts is proving that these lug-sole boots match with a spectrum of everyday looks, and even better, you can wear them for the upcoming winter season. Imagine pairing this chunky footwear with your favorite fall pieces like wool coats, turtleneck sweaters, and wide-leg jeans.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Roberts’ exact platform Chelsea boots are still available to shop, below, in addition to other options from luxury brands. However, if you have a strict budget to abide by, there are more wallet-friendly options available from the likes of ASOS and Dr. Martens too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.