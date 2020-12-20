Whether you live in New York City or Paris, you likely have a pair of rain boots sitting in your hall closet. You might not associate the rubber shoes with high fashion, more so a way to keep your feet dry in the midst of a torrential downpour. But lately, both high-end and contemporary labels are coming out with luxe iterations of the gloomy weather necessity. And with both a rainy and snowy season here, navigating how to style rain boots, no matter what your day entails, will come in handy.

You've probably already spotted Bottega Veneta's Puddle Boots on the feet of your favorite influencers like Grece Ghanem and Erika Boldrin. The boots made their debut down the runway in the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, and are already reaching the same cult-status as the rest of the brand's offerings. But for a more contemporary option, Ganni is a go-to destination. Choose between one of its bright or neutral shades in the Recycled Rubber City Boot. And of course, you can always rely on classic rain gear brand Hunter to provide a durable, versatile silhouette. Once you find your ideal boot, next comes the styling. Ultimately, rain boots can easily be coordinated with whatever look you assemble for the day. Follow fashion girls and pair the boots with sweat sets and luxe long coats. Alternatively, rain boots give a cool contrast to more elevated apparel, like puff-sleeve dresses and midi skirts.

If the forecast calls for rain, be ready with a cute outfit to keep you equal parts dry and stylish. Below, find 11 rain boot outfits to bookmark this season.

How To Style Rain Boots: Rainy Day Separates

Head-to-toe rain gear can actually look — dare we say it — chic. Choose a simple water resistant trench coat or parka and plain knee-high rain boots. Underneath, go for the same color scheme with khaki trousers.

How To Style Rain Boots: Pop Of Color

Instead of adding a pop of color to a neutral look through a handbag, try going with a bright rain boot. All eyes will be on your shoes.

How To Style Rain Boots: Couple With A Fancy Dress

Sure, it might seem odd to pair a fancy dress with a pair of rubber boots. But, influencer Anouki Areshidze proves that the combination is worth giving a spin.

How To Style Rain Boots: Be Extra Prepared For The Weather

Top off a minimal look, like a zip-up sweater and dark denim, with a rain jacket, boots, and a clear head cover. Once you're arrived at your destination, you have a cute look ready to go under your gear.

How To Style Rain Boots: Everyday Look

Whether you're taking a stroll through the park or picking up a latte, a simple ensemble like denim and a trench coat are perfect for the occasion. Finish off with a pair of shiny black rain boots in preparation for any potential drizzle.

How To Style Rain Boots: Cozy Apparel

If you're playing with your dog in the park or going on a low-key hike, you'll want to be able to move around. Dress down your favorite striped or multi-color sweater with shorts (if weather permits) and mid-calf boots.

How To Style Rain Boots: Ready For Work

No need to change out of your rain boots once you've arrived to the office. Simply couple the boots with a top around the same color and tie everything together with an oversized blazer.

How To Style Rain Boots: Cool Graphics

Yes, you can still wear rain boots even if there are no dark clouds in the sky. A chunky silhouette pairs well with a fun graphic top and denim.

How To Style Rain Boots: Tonal Ensemble

If you're looking to try a tonal look, start with green. A pastel dress married with olive rain boots is a fun contrast.

How To Style Rain Boots: Cheery Pieces

When you're in dire need of a mood boost, pull out joyful rainy day staples, like a printed raincoat and bright boots.

How To Style Rain Boots: Finish Off A Sporty Outfit

Skip sneakers and finish off a sporty matching outfit with a pair of knee-high rain boots. And consider tucking your trousers into your rubber shoes.