Whether you’re watching a runway show in-person or from behind your computer screen, you have just seconds as a look flies by to take in all the details. In that short time frame, chances are your attention is focused on one standout part in the ensemble, whether that be a frilly detail or oversized silhouette. But, often footwear is a part of the equation that gets overlooked. But, at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021, over-the-knee boots were a key player, even if they weren’t the first piece to catch your eye.

Trends are cyclical, but this isn’t the only fashion month of the last few years where over-the-knee boots were a major hit among brands. For Fall/Winter 2020, the silhouette was displayed at shows like Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Khaite, and Saint Laurent. And, in turn, the shoe was a street style go-to outside the venues back in September. Now, the footwear continues to gain momentum with top designers like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Acne Studios showcasing the silhouette in Paris. From furry interiors to sleek square-toes, the trend took on many forms.

Below, find all the over-the-knee runway looks at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021. Note: Get ahead of the trend now, because you’ll likely see the boot everywhere come fall.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Jil Sander

Courtesy Of Jil Sander

Not a fan of tights? No problem. Take a page out of Jil Sander’s book and pair a mini dress with an over-the-knee boot to keep your legs nice and toasty.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Dior

Courtesy Of Dior

At Dior, the silhouette was styled with a matching hooded jacket and mini skirt set. This look can easily take you from the office to a work dinner (when, you know, that’s a thing again).

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Coperni

Courtesy Of Coperni

Coperni’s LBD made a statement on its own, however, the luxe black leather boots were equally eye-catching. For a date night or friend’s birthday dinner, this is an outfit formula to test out.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Miu Miu

Courtesy Of Miu Miu

Miu Miu’s furry over-the-knee boots were by far the top statement style shown during the week. For those who reside somewhere snowy like New York or Chicago, these ultra-warm boots are probably calling your name.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Louis Vuitton

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton went the slouchy route with its over-the-knee boot, which could almost be confused as pants. Pair with a ruffled sheer skirt, like demonstrated on the model above, or over jeans.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: David Koma

Courtesy Of David Koma

Technically, David Koma’s boot style was only half over-the-knee, which arguably made them even more intriguing. On top of the cool silhouette, the shoe also featured a funky anklet.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Acne Studios

Courtesy Of Acne Studios

Once you slide on Acne Studios’ shearling-lined over-the-knee boots, you’ll probably never want to take them off. Give the shoe the attention they deserve by pairing them with a simple mini dress, as shown on the runway.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Ellery

Courtesy Of Ellery

A square-toe detail on an over-knee-boot is perhaps the most elevated way to sport the trend. Ellery paired the style with a tailored knee-length jacket — a combination to try out next fall.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Schiaparelli

Courtesy Of Shiaparelli

In addition to slouchy styles, skin-tight over-the-knee boots were also included in collections. Schiaparelli balanced out its latex iteration with roomy sleeves and oversized earrings.