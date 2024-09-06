After a relaxing summer full of much-needed vacations and pool days, the fashion world wasted no time getting back into the swing of things. Yes, this month is already proving to be a real whirlwind for the style scene, between fashion month (the festivities just kicked off in New York) and award shows (like the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15). And that doesn’t even count all the other fashion news happening, from brand collaborations to new collections and fall campaigns.

To start, 14 years after their first collaboration, Madewell and Alexa Chung are back with a two-part collection, the first of which dropped on Sept. 4. The 14-piece line focuses on denim, drawing inspiration from the fashion muse’s personal style and treasured vintage finds. Key pieces include high-rise bootcut jeans, relaxed overalls, denim button-downs, as well as a brown suede jacket and matching miniskirt. Another exciting launch this month? Fan-favorite brand Christopher John Rogers made its first foray into eyewear. The designer joined forces with Austrian eyewear maker Andy Wolf to launch a selection of statement-making sunglasses, which were released on Sept. 4.

Scroll ahead to find all of September’s fashion news. And make sure to check back frequently, as this story will be updated throughout the month.

Prada Debuts The Miranda July Hotline

Leave it to Prada to debut the industry’s buzziest Fall/Winter 2024 ad. Enter The Miranda July Hotline, which is part of its “Now That We’re Here” campaign. The storied fashion house collaborated with American filmmaker, artist, and writer Miranda July for the project. Billboards will be placed across Milan, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Bangkok, with a dedicated toll-free phone number for people to call on their phones. “Callers can ‘dial in’ to speak with Miranda July, or rather, with July’s voice, which interprets conversation with the caller according to a pre-programmed script written by July herself,” the press release said.

H&M Teams Up With Designer Anamika Khanna

Courtesy Of H&M

On Sept. 5, H&M released a collection with Anamika Khanna. Celebrating the Indian fashion designer’s signature eclectic styles, the line — which includes draped skirts, airy kaftans, statement jewelry, and more — reimagines classic silhouettes with a modern, vibrant flair. “I’ve always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world,” the designer said in a statement. “Often, our fashion — in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries — is regarded as costume or not wearable or modern enough. Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary.”

Mulberry & Rejina Pyo Drop A Collection

Courtesy Of Mulberry

This month, Mulberry and Rejina Pyo unveiled a limited-edition collection of bags, accessories, ready-to-wear, and jewelry. Fusing the British accessory house’s iconic designs with the London-based namesake designer’s timeless, feminine silhouettes, the capsule is rendered in an autumn color palette, featuring classic fall pieces like a trench coat, brown leather carryall, and checkered trousers.

Madewell & Alexa Chung Team Up For A Collab

Courtesy Of Madewell

As mentioned, part one of the Madewell and Alexa Chung collection dropped on Sept. 4. Centering around denim, the collection has everything you need for fall — think classic straight-leg jeans, maxi skirts, suede jackets, and more. Stay tuned to see what’s included in the second drop (it’ll no doubt be equally good).

UNIQLO Announces Clare Waight Keller As Its New Creative Director

On Sept. 3, UNIQLO appointed Clare Waight Keller, a British fashion designer who has had stints at Chloé, and Givenchy, as its new creative director. Prior to taking on this role, Keller was a designer for the retailer. “Working with UNIQLO over these past two years, I have been hugely impressed by their innovation and ability to create exceptional products,” the designer said in a press release. “Working with the team, I became deeply immersed in the brand and the future they are creating. It is very exciting and an honor for me to be involved in the evolution of LifeWear.” To celebrate the news, UNIQLO launched a new fall collection with Keller, featuring its signature HEATTECH top in a cashmere blend, a cropped vest, understated clogs, and more everyday essentials.

Bottega Veneta Drops Its Smooth Leather Series

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re seeking a new fall bag, Bottega Veneta has you covered. Enter the Winter 2024 Smooth Leather Series, a collection featuring the fashion house’s Andiamo, Hop, and Cabat silhouettes rendered in a silky smooth calf leather (the first time using the fabric!). The luxe material utilizes a production process called “Slow Leather,” which involves a lengthy treatment with reduced water, sodium sulfide, chrome waste, and tanning agents.

Luar & American Express Create A Bag

Courtesy Of Luar

Raul Lopez, the brainchild of beloved label Luar, teamed up with American Express on a limited-edition iteration of its signature Ana bag. Retailing for $265, the Amex Gold look is adorned with charms inspired by the latest U.S. Consumer Gold Card, including a mini Dunkin Donuts cup, a martini glass and burger, and an airplane. “I wanted to create a piece that not only complements the elegance of American Express’ Gold Cards, but also taps into my love for the worlds of food and design,” Lopez said in a press release. “This collaboration is a celebration of taste, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this bold new addition to the ‘Ana’ collection.” The newly released purse will debut on the runway at the brand’s NYFW show on Sept. 10 — keep your eyes peeled.

P448 Releases A Luxury Capsule Collection

Courtesy Of P448

On Sept 5., Italian footwear brand P448 revealed a luxury capsule collection, Session 01. The label reimagined its bestselling unisex styles (like the Monza silhouette) as well as the new low-top John Velcro and the high-top rail with nappa and silk suede. Ranging from $490 to $540, the product assortment is available to shop online, and will also be on display during a presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

Alo Launches A Running Sneaker

Courtesy Of Alo

Runners, this one is for you: On Sept. 5, cult-favorite activewear brand Alo launched the Alo Runner, priced at $185. The shoe, which comes in black and white, has a bevy of notable features, including a heel cushion for stability, reflective details to catch the light, and a breathable double-layer mesh upper for air flow. The campaign boasts athletes and fitness enthusiasts, such as Joe Burrow, Jordan Road, Mathew Noszka, Louis Chandler, and Rayna Vallandingham. Even Kylie Jenner sported a pair, as pictured above.

RIXO’s New York Pop-Up Turns Into A Permanent Store

After much success with its pop-up store this summer, RIXO’s space in SoHo, located at 19 Prince Street, has officially become permanent this month. “We are thrilled to cement our presence in New York and look forward to deepening out connection with the community we’ve built there over the past nine years,” Henrietta Rix, co-founder and CEO of RIXO, said in a statement. “Now feels like the perfect time to open a permanent store, having seen a 174% increase in direct US sales in the past 12 months. And as RIXO’s 10-year anniversary is next year, this is just the first of many exciting moves in the U.S.

Christopher John Rogers Debuts Eyewear

Courtesy Of Christopher John Rogers

With help from Andy Wolf, Brooklyn-based designer Christopher John Rogers tried his hand at eyewear, and the shades are next-level cool. “Named the Linden, after the Brooklyn street on which Rogers’ first studio was established, the oversized, geometric frame epitomizes CJR’s vision of high-octane glamour tempered with American pragmatism,” the press release said. Retailing for $495, the limited-edition style comes in black, brown, cream, and red.