Between the endless celebrity sightings and the top-tier tennis matches, there’s no doubt the 2024 US Open is on everyone’s mind right now. Fresh off the heels of the Paris Olympics, the sports streak resumed at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York, where A-list attendees like Kerry Washington and Serena Williams have donned their tenniscore best. And even though the US Open is coming to an end (it closes on September 9), the Zendaya-led aesthetic is still picking up speed. In honor of the big event, Zales collaborated with sportswear brand, Prince on a collection of tennis-inspired jewelry that you can add to your everyday circuit right now.

On August 26, just a few days after the US Open kicked off in NYC, news broke of the major partnership, which delivers a glamorous revamp to the preppy tenniscore look. “This collaboration captures the blend of elegance and energy of tennis which we also want to inspire in our community,” says Matthew Salter, executive vice president of partnership and marketing at Authentic, the parent company of Prince. “Together, the two brands are bringing elevated fashion to an unexpected place while maintaining the spirit of the game.”

If you watched Challengers and immediately wanted to copy Zendaya’s on-screen attire, this Zales x Prince line is right up your alley. Available to shop right now, the new limited-edition curation features 14 accessories, including eight necklaces and six bracelets in both natural and lab-created diamonds. On the necklace front, for one, the assortment (in both 14k and 18k gold or sterling silver) allows you to take either a laidback or literal approach to tenniscore. Alongside timeless and more simplistic styles with 3.75 or 4.5-carat diamonds, the drop also spotlights novelty statement necklaces with various diamond-encrusted rackets and tennis ball pendants.

Then there’s the array of bracelets, which are practically made for layering. The classic tennis bracelet silhouette is offered in different carat counts, most notably, 2.25 and 2.5-carat diamonds with a small tennis ball charm. From there, two additional styles spotlight slim cable chains, one embellished with a two-tone tennis ball and the other with a sideways racket. Every piece is flared with Prince’s signature emblem on the clasp.

But wait — there’s more. While the collab is available online, with prices ranging between $250 and $7,500, another limited-edition release has been announced that’s not as easy to get your hands on. Zales and Prince designed a custom-branded tennis racket complete with over 205 total natural and lab-grown carats. “Valued at over $2.5 million, the racket is made up of 794 diamonds, from VVS to SI clarity, including five shapes of round, oval, emerald, pear, and marquise diamonds,” read an official press release. The grip of the Prince racket is covered in 621 diamonds while 173 additional ones grace the strings. If you have tickets to the tournament, you’re in luck, because the shimmery racket will be on display at the Zales US Open until closing day on September 9. Perhaps a fashion muse (or two) will pose with it this week.

While Zendaya’s tenniscore-heavy press tour for Challengers is a bit trickier to channel (thanks to its archival numbers galore), you can shop all the Zales x Prince pieces easily via the curated edit below. But hurry — they won’t be around for long.