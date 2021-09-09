Although I consider myself stealthy when it comes to online shopping (I can browse, add to cart, and check out in under a minute flat), I was too slow to snag the pieces from Target’s Designer Dress Collection this past spring. Knowing I missed out on prancing around in Christopher John Rogers’ affordable and colorful creations broke my little fashion-loving heart. Thus, when I caught wind that Target collaborated with Sandy Liang, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, and Victor Glemaud for its fall designer collection, I knew I had to get my hands on the pieces. As luck would have it, I was fortunate enough to shop and receive a few items from the drop ahead of its official launch. (The full collection drops Sept. 25!)

I’ll be the first to tell you: the clothing is good. In particular, I credit Sandy Liang x Target’s $50 flaisley (a combined floral and paisley print) dress for mending my broken heart. Before I get into my favorite pieces out of the ones I ordered, here’s what to know about Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection. The drop will contain 180 pieces that feature a mix of the four designers’ creations and every item will be under $80. The capsules are full of signature style elements from each designer, including Nili Lotan’s structured minimalist basics and Victor Glemaud’s standard selection of joyful knitwear. In addition, sizing will range from XXS to 4X.

Ahead, see how I styled a few items from Target’s highly anticipated designer collection. Let this be your fashion guide in styling your own looks.

A Transitional Outfit

The best aspect in dressing for fall is experimenting with layers. Case in point: pairing this creamy, polo-style knit top with a chocolate-colored, croc-effect jacket (both are from the Rachel Comey x Target collab), which felt like a match made in autumnal fashion heaven. Ultimately, however, I’m a Leo through and through in the sense that I want all aspects of summer, especially the fashion, to bleed into early autumn.

To harness the spirit of both seasons, I chose to wear Bermuda denim shorts with my collared sweater and a faux leather jacket to create the perfect summer-into-fall transitional look. For accessories, I chose a pair of golden circle drop earrings also from Rachel Comey. Lastly, I slipped into a pair of Louis Vuitton black combat boots and harnessed my hair in my beloved claw clip. Then, I set out to meet a friend over dirty chai lattes.

A Statement Frock

I’m always partial to a look that plays with an unconventional color clash, so this navy and black dress from Sandy Liang’s Target collection felt right at home in my wardrobe. I wanted the floral and paisley, puffy-sleeved frock to serve as my outfit’s hero piece and I felt it was best to add a few choice accessories — like my watch choker from Sweaty Pigeon and black and silver Zara purse — as just a smidgen of added personality. For footwear, I tested out the sock and loafer look with my platform Tommy Hilfiger shoes and a pair of white, ankle socks.

A Playful Belt With Sleek Trousers

You heard it here first: belts are making their comeback. I’ve kept a watchful eye on this year’s belt phenomenon and have been desperate to style this silver, leopard motif chain that belonged to my grandmother (Nana had great style). No matter how much I shopped and scoured, unfortunately, I just couldn’t crack the perfect style code that would give the accessory the justice it deserved.

That is until I saw these black wide-leg, pinstripe trousers and dark turtleneck from Nili Lotan’s Target collection. I finally had my “Eureka!” style moment. The black coloring on both the pants and sweater makes for the perfect backdrop for my metallic belt, and altogether the outfit feels effortless and cozy.

A Disco-Inspired Date-Night Look

I love an outfit with a distinct retro influence. As soon as I saw these white flared trousers and fuchsia cardigan from Victor Glemaud’s collab with Target, I had a vision of me, cocktail in hand, underneath a disco ball on a dance floor. I leaned into the undeniable groovy, ‘70s energy of the clothes by slipping on vintage silver cowboy boots and multi-strand rhinestone drop earrings. To add a touch of modernity to the outfit, I utilized the Gigi Hadid-approved cardigan style hack of only buttoning select closures on my blouse, which created an eye-catching, curtain-like effect in my look.

Now that you’ve seen how I styled a few items from Target’s Fall Designer Collection, check out the lookbook images, below, from each designer. Remember to mark down Sept. 25 in your calendar as that’s when all the pieces officially drop.

Rachel Comey x Target

Courtesy of Target

Sandy Liang x Target

Nili Lotan x Target

Victor Glemaud x Target

