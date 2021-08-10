As difficult as it is to let go of summer and all the playful fashion that come with it (Easy-to-wear sandals! Strappy tanks! Breezy sundresses!), it’s time to start planning your sartorial game plan for fall. Luckily enough, there’s plenty of news out there to help shift you out of summer mode and into an autumn dressing mindset. For instance, the fall 2021 trend reports are live, New York Fashion Week will resume in person, and Target just announced it’s releasing a fall-themed, accessible designer collaboration this September. Inside Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection, you’ll find more than 180 designs across apparel and accessories by Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, and Rachel Comey. Are you feeling that electric buzz about shopping for cold-weather goodies yet? If not, keep reading because there’s much more to get excited about with the retailer’s upcoming collab.

In line with Target’s previous designer collabs, the Fall 2021 collection is inclusive both in terms of sizing and a range of budgets. Clothing will be offered in sizes XXS to 4X and pricing scales from $15 to $80, with most pieces averaging out around $50. The exact launch date is still TBD, but once it does go live sometime soon in September, you can find the designer collaborations in select stores and on Target.com.

Preview images from the designer partnership confirm shoppers can expect signature elements from each brand. Sandy Liang’s playfully feminine formula is in full effect with a floral puffer jacket and black tulle dress while designer Victor Glemaud tapped into an affinity for bold knits by using a striped graphic for a crewneck sweater. Meanwhile, Nili Lotan will offer a selection of canonic basics — think khaki trench coats and lightweight knitwear — to help beef up your collection of wardrobe staples. Lastly, Rachel Comey will showcase the brand’s well-known tradition of playing with the unexpected via different prints and materials (Target teased that there will be sweater pants by the New York City designer available for purchase).

A slew of fall 2021 trends will be found throughout the collab, too. For example, Victor Glemaud, one of Meghan Markle’s go-to sources for playful knits, will tap into the colorblocking look, while Rachel Comey will help you experiment with the ‘70s-inspired psychedelic print.

Target’s collabs have a history of selling out rapidly, which you might know all too well if you missed out on the chance to snag a vibrant Christopher John Rogers frock from the retailer’s Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection. And now with four fresh brands at the core of the autumn drop, the fall collection is of the same fast-selling caliber. TZR will update this post as more info comes to light, so be sure to bookmark this. And, be ready to shop come September.