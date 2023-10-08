Time and time again, fall ushers in cozy styles rendered in rich shades like plum, forest green, and burnt orange. It seems this season, though, the style set is branching out and gravitating towards pieces that are a bit more, well, spicy — enter the red color trend. (Chili pepper girl fall, anyone?) Thanks to the shade’s presence on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, shown in collections from designers like Tory Burch to Proenza Schouler, fiery looks have captured the hearts of more than a few fashion girls. And among all the trending styles, red handbags are definitely shaping up to be a particularly hot item this autumn.

Just take Mytheresa’s website as further proof: The site has a whole banner dedicated to red bags (with Jacquemus’ Le Bisou Ceinture front and center, naturally). In the assortment, you’ll find vibrant cherry-colored new-season styles from coveted designers like Gucci, ALAÏA, and Christian Louboutin. However, if these aforementioned options are too bold for your taste, a deep crimson or oxblood carryall may be more your speed. And as luck would have it, there’s no shortage of looks to choose from — perhaps Khaite’s Olivia Shoulder Bag or Clare V.’s Moyen Messenger will pique your interest?

Keep scrolling for more red handbags that have caught our attention this season.