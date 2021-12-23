Blake Lively’s Black Jeans Are 40% Off At Reformation’s Winter Sale

It’s not often that you get a chance to get a discount on Reformation’s celeb-beloved pieces. The eco-friendly label is known to host seasonal sales twice yearly, with one taking place in August and the other in December. Yes, you guessed it — Reformation’s winter sale is finally here with major, up-to-70%-off discounts on the brand’s coveted fare. In other words, you’ll want to snag a piece (or a few) while supplies last.

It’s no secret that A-listers have been wearing Reformation’s eco-minded pieces for over a decade. Back in 2011, Megan Fox was one of the first Hollywood stars to sport the LA-based label (she wore an army green utility jacket.) Since then, the brand's dreamy styles have been spotted on everyone from models like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber to music industry icons like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez. And, while 2021’s ultra popular doodle jeans have already sold out, there are still plenty of options to peruse through and shop during the holidays. Blake Lively’s black skinny jeans, for instance, are still available to shop for a little over $70. Then, there are Reformation’s famed floral frocks — including the Bieber-approved Saskia dress, currently on sale for $99. Lastly, the label offers significant markdowns on its minimalist slides and strappy sandals, which have the capacity to tastefully round off any look.

Now, without further ado, scroll on to shop 10 street style-worthy picks from Reformation’s winter sale, below.

