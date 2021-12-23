Kourtney Kardashian Embraced The Miniskirt Trend With This Glamorous Holiday Look

If you were to peer through Kourtney Kardashian’s wardrobe, you’d witness an ever-evolving carousel of edgy cutout tops, funky statement pants, and combat boots. She naturally gravitates towards dark-hued items and is a fearless trailblazer of unconventional styling tricks. (Avid fans of Kardashian’s fashion would recall when she fashioned her slip dress into a skirt.) However, the bold celeb is getting into the end-of-year spirit, as she left behind her usual striking black leather ensembles for a more vibrant look. Kardashian’s holiday miniskirt and sparkly top combination was an inspired party look.

On Dec. 22, Kardashian uploaded a thread of photos to her Instagram where she posed on a glistening staircase with her longtime friend Veronique Vicari Barnes. The two looked festive in coordinated emerald green holiday attire. Speaking of the shade, the joyful color will dominate the fashion cycle next year based upon the spring 2022 runway trends. Clearly, the two fashion mavens are already testing out the energizing color for the year to come.

Barnes opted for a jazzy green jumpsuit with black heels and lace gloves. Meanwhile, Kardashian wore a royal blue and fur-trimmed tweed mini skirt and a semi-sheer metallic green sweater that had faux fur cuffs — both from Saint Laurent. She completed the outfit with fishnet stockings and a pair of red, strappy platform heels. Kardashian’s festive outfit is a look that everyone would be obsessed with at a holiday dinner with friends. Plus, you can tell your BFF to match with you if you don’t want to be the only one standing out.

Fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit — like the two fashionable gals — and dive into colorful pairings this season. While Kardashian’s exact emerald green top is unavailable, there is a versatile black version that you can still shop. Also, no need to fret that her sweater isn’t in stock, as her Saint Laurent skirt is still available. You can easily pair the two together and it will still look stunning. If you want to spruce up the outfit a tad bit more, you can choose a shimmering red LaQuan Smith top for a brighter look and whimsical green Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Peruse the holiday-inspired pieces, below, and curate your own joyful look.

