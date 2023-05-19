Bold statement colors are a foolproof way to stand out in warm-weather — and this season vibrant red is the buzziest way to pack said visual punch. Seen all over the runways of brands like Proenza Schouler and Hermès (not to mention on the Hollywood crowd) for several months now, the fiery tone is inarguably fashion’s favorite hue of the moment. Of course, wearing head-to-toe crimson is not for everyone. One simple way to try the trend instead? By accenting your everyday outfits with the kicky shade.

As someone who truly lives for a colorful accessory, this route deeply appeals to me. Therefore, I tried two easy styling variations to integrate daring red in my wardrobe. For the first, I amped up an all-neutral look with bursts of bright cherry; my second approach was to match my extras to a patterned top in the hero hue. In other words, I’m giving you both minimal and maximal options to try depending on your aesthetic (you’re welcome!).

Follow along on my styling adventure below, where I’ve broken down exactly how to execute each combination. Then shop the best red add-ons of the moment, alongside a TZR-selected edit of pieces to wear with them.

Simple & Slouchy

You can’t go wrong with updated classics like an oversized blazer, sleek tank, and baggy jeans. Opting for exaggerated silhouettes made the look more modern, despite them being very straightforward closet staples. These allow my round shades and crescent-shaped bag — both in red, of course — to be the main event.

Matchy, Matchy

Pulling a red hue out of a busy pattern is another key way to seamlessly integrate rouje accessories. Note how I coordinated this vivid floral top with an oversized lady bag, playful cat-eye frames, retro sneaker — meanwhile, my light wash jeans tone down all the brightness.

Dressed Up Denim

For a low-key evening look, I paired metallic red stiletto heels with easy-fit jeans and a tuxedo jacket. Classic aviators and a bow-adorned braid take the combination up a notch.

Get Shorty

In glossy scarlett, Mary Janes feel so of-the-moment, especially when matched with a pair of oval shades. Let them stand out by keeping the rest of your look sleek and simple — a bodysuit, easy longline denim shorts (something everyone needs this summer), and a graphic black and white bag should do the trick.