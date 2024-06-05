Embracing a viral sandal trend, be it a ‘90s-inspired thong look or the oft-controversial wedge, is a surefire way to get a little experimental with your summer style. Though, if your fashion aesthetic skews more classic and understated, perhaps you’d rather splurge on something you know for certain you’ll wear on repeat — like, say, a raffia sandal. The natural fiber, which is made from raffia palm leaves, is synonymous with the season, and it’s no wonder why.

“To me, raffia immediately evokes memories of hot summer days,” Christina Martini, co-founder and creative director of Ancient Greek Sandals, tells TZR. “Typically seen everywhere on beaches, beachside cafes, and bars across the Mediterranean, raffia accessories have a low-key summer-ready appeal,” she notes.

Even better, there are sandal silhouettes aplenty to choose from right now. For instance, if you’ve been eyeing the fisherman look (which, yes, is still garnering attention this summer), Prada and Loeffler Randall have reinvigorated the shoe with the help of the artisanal material. Or if a chic but easy slide-on sandal better aligns with your fashion sense, check out the latest offerings from Ancient Greek Sandals (Martini says the brand’s new designs include a leather trim, making them ideal for the city, too) and Simon Miller.

Whether you’re mapping out your vacation ensembles or could use a new everyday shoe, you can count on a raffia sandal to complement your breezy looks. Below, peruse through 20 of TZR’s top picks for summer.