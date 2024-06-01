If you trade evenings out for movie nights at home during the winter and, in some cases, the spring, you’re certainly not alone. Because, let’s be honest, shivering in your leather jacket while waiting in line for the bar isn’t the most fun experience. But the warmer months are a completely different story. With the pleasant nighttime breeze, you can flex your fashion muscles and get creative with your going-out look. Cutouts, lace, sheer — really anything goes in the summer, especially in June, before it gets brutally hot outside.

Of course, everyone has their own version of what a going-out ensemble entails, and the same goes for specific evening excursions. For some, perhaps a night full of non-stop dancing at the city’s hottest new club calls for a head-to-toe shiny look — think a metallic gold mini dress and crystal-encrusted heels. On the other hand, if a low-key rooftop is more your speed, anything overly glamorous would likely feel out of place. Instead, opt for something casual yet cute; for instance, a longline top and slouchy jeans (or hot pants, if you’re feeling daring) is guaranteed to align with the laidback dress code.

Now that your squad is finally getting back into the swing of things, arrive at your next get-together looking oh-so cool. Ahead, TZR rounded up five summery outfit formulas. That new Netflix film can wait.

Beyond Breezy

If you’re on a mission to get everyone’s attention, a breezy halterneck top should do the trick, especially if worn outdoors on a windy evening. For your bottoms, satin black trousers will work for myriad occasions, from a dinner-turned-dance party to a chill dive bar hang. Finally, give the look a collegiate feel by way of trendy Bayonetta frames.

Cutouts Galore

After months of piling on layers (on layers) of clothing, it’s a wonderful feeling to step out in a skin-baring cutout mini dress. If you’re opting for a white look, just make sure you keep the espresso martinis away from the number. Let the revealing piece do all the talking by accessorizing with sleek pieces, like a red bag and cream lace-up heels.

Shine On

When you’re headed somewhere lavish, dial up the drama with a sequin-drenched outfit. Your friends won’t be able to lose you in the crowded fête when you’re decked out in a mermaid-esque sparkly skirt, rhinestone heels, and a coordinating shoulder bag, now will they?

All Set

On those Saturday nights when you get a last-minute text to meet at the bar in an hour, a chic matching set will help streamline the getting-ready process. To make things even easier, reach for accessories that pair with absolutely everything, like a chunky gold necklace, cream handbag, and black leather sandals. And off you go!

Color Play

Turn heads all evening long in a citrus-colored green bra top and rich blue high-waisted trousers. mash-up. From there, tie everything together with neon strappy sandals. No need to go overboard with jewelry — your ensemble will be bold on its own.