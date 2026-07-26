Rachel Zoe is the perfect definition of a jet-setter. As an entrepreneur, mom of two, and The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large, she’s constantly traveling for work, industry events, and family vacations. And like many people, her travel schedule only ramps up during the summer months. One week, you might find Zoe attending industry events in the Hamptons; the next, she’s soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez. Needless to say, Zoe knows exactly what travel essentials to pack for her warm-weather excursions.

Because Zoe’s vacation itinerary is anything but predictable (think everything from pool days to evenings on the dance floor), having a wide range of options is key. Sarongs, for instance, are a staple for low-key afternoons, while sequins come out to play at night. As for her vacation style? “I could wear white and pale gold every single day, but I do tend to wear more prints and colors in the summertime,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explains. And while she has a soft spot for designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Hermès, the style expert also appreciates a local find. “I love buying things that you can only get in the city you’re in,” she shares.

Below, Zoe breaks down six vacation must-haves, from breezy slip dresses to suitcase-friendly bags. Note-taking is optional — but highly encouraged.

Sarongs

Courtesy Of Rachel Zoe

A sarong is one of the most versatile pieces you can pack for a trip, as it can be worn over a swimsuit or in lieu of a miniskirt. And arguably no one loves the staple more than Zoe. “I’ve collected them over the years,” she explains. “I have vintage Hermès and Givenchy sarongs, but I also love getting them from markets and local shops.” One styling hack she’s not gatekeeping? “I tie them around me as, like, a one-shoulder dress.”

Slip Dresses

Courtesy Of Rachel Zoe

One look that helps Zoe beat the summer heat? A lightweight slip dress. “I bring tons of them because, of course, July and August are unbelievably hot pretty much everywhere, whether you’re in the Hamptons or Europe,” the editor-at-large notes. “So, slip dresses have been the easiest thing to throw on with jewelry.”

Sequins

Courtesy Of Rachel Zoe

Sparkles aren’t reserved for the holidays, at least not for Zoe. “I always pack sequins because you never know when you’re going to go to the club and go dancing, which I’ve been doing every night in Ibiza and Saint-Tropez,” the style expert shares. For evenings out, she reaches for a sequin dress or a matching set, finished with a good pair of heels.

Packable Bags

Courtesy Of Rachel Zoe

Though Zoe admits she sometimes overpacks handbags for vacation, she sticks to carryalls that easily fit inside her luggage. “I tend to bring ones that can lie flat in a suitcase, so I can take them from city to city,” Zoe explains. “I often use crossbody bags in the summer because I walk so much, and you really want your hands free while shopping or going to dinner.” The reality star is also fond of beach totes, from designer styles by Saint Laurent and Dior to finds from local boutiques.

Statement Jewelry

Much like any fashion person, Zoe never leaves the house without statement jewelry — and that includes vacations. “I always bring a ton of jewelry just to make all my outfits more interesting, depending on how dressy I’m going,” Zoe says. Nine times out of 10, the style expert is wearing some type of statement necklace, along with a pair of dangly earrings.

Kaftans

Zoe is no stranger to a kaftan, having worn the breezy silhouette for years — including on the most recent season of RHOBH. “I love wearing them over bathing suits to walk around or with heels for dinner,” Zoe says. As mentioned, she gravitates toward bold colors and prints in the summer, and her kaftan collection is no exception. Easy, breezy, and chic — what’s not to love?