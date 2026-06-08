If there’s one thing Katie Holmes does well — aside from the whole successful actor and filmmaker thing — it’s sparking a new fashion trend. And this isn’t solely referring to her viral 2019 Khaite street style moment. Holmes has proven plenty of times that breaking the internet with her matching cardigan and bra top combo wasn’t just a one time thing, but one of many interesting styling tricks she has up her sleeve. The latest? Holmes attended the after-party for film Happy Hours — a romantic dramedy which she wrote, directed, and starred in — in New York on June 6 wearing a lace-trim slip dress styled with a plain white tank top layered underneath.

Holmes’ asymmetric slip dress came from it-girl label Magda Butrym’s pre-fall ’26 collection. The actor wore it as a top styled with leather trousers, balancing just the right amount of romantic whimsy with some unexpected edge. While her creative summer layering move may have felt novel, it was no surprise to see her black bra poking out.

The Dawson’s Creek star carried an on-trend suede clutch from Savette as she walked into the Soho Grand Hotel. Earlier in the evening, she posed on the red carpet at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival alongside both her Dawson’s Creek and Happy Hours co-star, Joshua Jackson.

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For the festival, Holmes mostly leaned into her soft bohemian side in a rose dust satin Chloé maxi dress, but overall it was a similar vibe — especially paired with black patent leather Chloé Cleia pumps.

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One day earlier, Holmes attended Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon at The Greenwich Hotel looking super casual in a white t-shirt and jeans.

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To slightly elevate the look, she sprinkled in Chanel accessories, including a white Mini 25 Handbag and black cap-toe slingbacks for the daytime occasion.