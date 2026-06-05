Just weeks after Jonathan Anderson’s cinematic Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles, which channeled the magic of Old Hollywood, Hermès took its turn, leaning instead into magnetic energy that can only be captured amidst an LA golden hour moment. Selecting a picturesque canyon venue nestled in the swanky Bel Air corridor, the French maison transformed a stone parking lot into a butter yellow pavilion for its Fall/Winter 2026 Second Chapter. The buzzy color drenched every inch of the space, from the ceilings and light fixtures to the seating. This all encompassing coverage was a calculated choice by creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, likely designed to emulate the sun as it disappeared behind the rolling coastal mountains.

And while Vanhee-Cybulski’s First Chapter in Paris leaned into Hermès equestrian roots (think thigh-high riding boots, leather catsuits, and ultra-tailored suiting), the second installment, named “Silhouettes On The Horizon,” came in like a breath of fresh air, drawing from LA’s history as a performance city of free-spirited movement. “Dressmaking meets dance: skilled hands mirror the rhythm of rehearsal and performance, while bodies and garments become vessels of articulation,” read the official show notes.

The buttery theme that covered the venue was also the appetizer — and through line— to Vanhee-Cybulski’s California-inspired banquet. Models marched in tonal yellow looks. Flowing silk skirts were juxtaposed with leather jackets and knee-high riding boots. A sparkling jumpsuit featuring a pleated flare silhouette was worn with a cozy bomber.

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As the West-Coast homage continued, so did the high-octane colors — and Americana vibes. Rich leather sets featured intricate embroidery, likening something that might be seen on an eclectic Topanga Canyon dweller. High-shine, iridescent biker jackets, layered over velvet maxi dresses, were akin to something worn by an L.A it-girl in the ‘90s (hello, Winona Ryder).

Vanhee-Cybulski’s fascination with ballet was also evident in the silk languid suiting, casually tied at the hip, and peplum cocktail dresses and moto jackets, all set against candy colors of aquamarine and cherry red (playfully dubbed “rouge tango” and “vert impérial”).

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“At once, the gesture breaks free. Dancers spill into the street, suddenly released,” read the show notes. “Sensual foulards dress in luminous silk velvet remain in motion, reined in by biker jackets and glossy leather coats: a ride with no limits but the horizon of the Pacific.”

Ahead see more highlights from Hermès’ California-fied show.

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