Rachel Zoe has worn many hats throughout her career, from designer and stylist to reality TV star and brand collaborator. Her latest fashion venture, however, carries a deeper purpose. Zoe partnered with supplemental insurance company Aflac on a jacket, which will be revealed in mid-September, designed to help people learn about their cancer risk — a project that feels especially personal for The Zoe Report editor-at-large, whose life has been touched by the disease.

“We’re trying to call as many people to action in the chicest way possible and prevent them from getting too far along in their cancer journey,” Zoe explains on a recent call. “The earlier you screen, the better. Statistically, your chances of living a healthy life improve significantly.”

To help spread that message, Zoe partnered with Aflac on a bomber jacket featuring a QR code linking directly to CheckForCancerNow.com, a new website dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of cancer screenings. (Though the jacket isn’t for sale, customers can enter for a chance to receive the limited-edition piece by completing the cancer risk assessment on the aforementioned site, which will be available in September.)

While designing the piece, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star incorporated chunky hardware and Aflac’s signature bright blue hue to ensure it felt fashion-forward. “The idea is to wear it without it being so in-your-face, while also having an actionable, usable QR code that allows you to assess your risk and really take charge of your health,” Zoe says.

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The style expert believes fashion can be an effective tool for conversations around health. “When it comes to things like cancer, there’s nothing glamorous about it,” she says. However, by introducing a chic design element, Zoe hopes to engage people in a new way. “There’s a lot of fear around screenings and doctor visits. They can feel inconvenient and, frankly, not fun — that's true. But when you get those clean results, there’s no better feeling in the world.”

As mentioned, the disease hits especially close to home for Zoe, who comes from a family affected by both breast and prostate cancer; her mother has been cancer-free for 26 years, and her sister for 13. She’s lost close friends to the disease as well, including her best friend, who died from colon cancer. “And I have countless, countless friends battling breast cancer,” she adds.

That’s why Zoe hopes this partnership will shed light on how critical it is to look after your health. “I think these things are treatable if they’re found as early as possible,” Zoe says. “And Aflac is here to help you do that.”