One of the many benefits of living in the greatest city in the world — New York, obviously — is its proximity to one of the most traveled-to summer vacation destinations: The Hamptons. Go a little bit further East until you reach The End, and you’ll find yourself in a little beach town called Montauk — ever heard of it? According to the New York Heritage Collection, the fishing town first became a popular summer escape for city dwellers in 1895, when the Long Island Rail Road extended its tracks to the area. Over the years, Montauk became a go-to for New York families, thanks to its quiet, laid-back culture that offers Manhattanites a break from a life of concrete and fast-paced hustling.

Now, ask any local or lifelong New Yorker, and they’ll tell you just how much the town has evolved. With flashy new boutiques (The Row, Chanel, and Loewe have all opened storefronts out East over the last few seasons) and buzzy restaurants (like Alba Spiaggia at Montauk Yacht Club and Barlume Beach from LDV Hospitality) opening left and right, the once IYKYK spot has quickly become a luxury-filled top-tier stay for the glitterati. Fashion brands have also been hosting more and more pop-ups and events in the area, including Pandora, which celebrated the launch of its new Wonders collection with a splashy Ciara Miller-hosted pool party at Montauk Beach House last week.

Aside from raved-about hotel hotspots, there’s also plenty of fun nightlife — such as Montauk Project and The Montauket. But just because the town has changed a bit doesn’t mean it’s no longer enjoyable for a casual getaway.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker who grew up going out to Montauk with family in a very easygoing, low-key way, there’s so much more to The End than the scene-y reputation it's recently developed. My perfect Montauk day? Wake up, throw on denim shorts and a tank to head to Bird On A Roof (my favorite breakfast plate ever and the most incredible French Toast latté) before hitting the beach for a few hours; a relaxed lunch at 668 The Gig Shack on the main road (hot take, they have the best lobster roll), lounging at the Solé East pool for a bit before dinner, then heading out for a night on the town with some friends (be prepared to hit a few spots over a few hours) — then do it all again the next day.

Now the looming question: What do you wear for all of that? The secret is to embrace the beach town vibes. Don’t overthink your looks — wear what feels comfortable to you and what best suits the agenda for your trip. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of ways to keep things fashionable while still maintaining that breezy, easy aesthetic. See all the outfit formulas I turn to during the summer below.

Feeling Flowy

Courtesy of Pandora

You can’t go wrong with a billowy poncho-top-hybrid for the summer. I borrowed this beautiful printed Roberto Cavalli blouse from The NY Archive, and it was absolutely perfect for the warm weekend. I particularly loved the giant pink butterfly across the front and the wing-like sleeves that made me feel like I was floating through the salty air. I took out the attached scarf detail and used it as a belt around my Levi’s denim mini skirt, pairing it all with my many pieces of adorable Pandora jewelry, Dolce Vita black flip-flop heels, and Vogue Eyewear oval sunglasses.

Surfer Chic

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

One of the best parts of going to Montauk is by far the surfing opportunities. After being lucky enough to attend the annual Cynthia Rowley Surf Camp trip two summers ago, I was bitten by the bug. Obviously, I always reach for my Cynthia Rowley wetsuit, a hat to cover up my seasalt-covered tangled curls, and a pair of denim shorts to wear on my way out from the beach.

Summer-Specific Prints

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

I’m a big fan of a maximalist, unexpectedly oversized graphic on a little dress, and no designer does that better than Rachel Antonoff. While her collection offers plenty of creatively kitschy prints, this seafood tower number really hits the spot for me. I paired this look with a colorful beaded necklace for added beachy vibes, plus some Otra sunnies. It made for a very fun (and highly complimented) ensemble — particularly for a seafood dinner at lobster salad hotspot Duryea’s.

Poolside Pink

Courtesy of Pandora

For a daytime pool party, a monochromatic pink moment felt more than appropriate to me (and a little bit Sharpay from High School Musical 2-coded — “Fabulous,” anyone?). I slipped on this Y2K silk pink top with a floral ruffle detail and pleating at the center, layering it over a vintage Just Cavalli hot pink mini skirt. My Ganni Mini Bou Bag brought the whole look together and perfectly fit all my necessities: cardholder, Beauty of Joseon face sunscreen, and Charlotte Tilbury pink lipstick. My Le Specs blacked-out sunglasses and lots of gold Pandora bracelets finalized the outfit.

Sparkly Sheers

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Under a Montauk sunset, there’s nothing better than some sparkly separates to glitter under the colorful sky. I chose this mesh blouse and midi skirt by Jorando, sourced by Atelier Lea, for my final dinner of the weekend, and it was by far one of my favorite looks I’ve ever worn. To keep things covered up underneath, I reached for a Victoria’s Secret black demi bra and Skims boyshorts. A pearly pailette-covered purse added even more iridescence to my outfit.