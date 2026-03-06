In the few months that she’s graced our screen on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rachel Zoe has served serious style inspo in every episode. From dinner parties and midday brunches to early morning coffee sessions, the stylist and entrepreneur demonstrates effortlessly chic fashion in even the most mundane of scenarios. As it happens, the Mar. 5 episode was no exception. While whipping up a snack in the kitchen and chatting up her two sons Skyler and Kaius, Zoe elevated the concept of leisurewear with one of her signature kaftans.

To be clear, the floaty, bohemian, one-and-done dress has been staple in the fashion expert’s closet for years. But the colorful, streamlined version she wore in the hit show’s latest episode felt so fresh and cool for the upcoming spring season. The piece was a long-sleeved straight cut, floor-length silhouette set against a vibrant retro floral print of orange, pink, baby blue, and yellow hues. The exact designer and style are unknown, although it’s likely vintage, as Zoe is a sucker for an archival piece.

Although the weather reports may be telling a different story, spring is definitely on its way, and Zoe’s latest warm-weather ensemble is an ideal one to channel for the months ahead — once the temps rise, of course. Plenty of brands have hopped on the caftan bandwagon, offering chic and modern options.

Shop some of The Zoe Report’s faves below.