While many of us might still be recovering from the busyness of the holiday season (specifically our New Year’s Eve activities...), it seems Pamela Anderson is rested and ready to start making headlines in 2024. Less than 48 hours after the ball dropped in New York, Proenza Schouler has announced the star as its latest campaign face, thus solidifying 2024 as an expansion of the high-fashion cred she racked up last year. Along with releasing their Spring/Summer 2024 collection for pre-order, the New York-based brand has just dropped imagery from Anderson’s debut photoshoot as a brand ambassador — and to no one’s surprise, she looks absolutely stellar.

As soon as the photos hit the internet on the morning of Jan. 3, fans were immediately over-the-moon about the collaboration, with one commenter saying, “OMG this is so major,” and another sharing, “I’ll buy whatever she’s selling, I love her!” The image causing so much commotion in particular highlights the fashion muse in an ivory netted maxi dress, which premiered on the New York Fashion Week runway this past September. Much like the model on the catwalk, Anderson also wears a black structured coat atop the satin mesh maxi and holds a nylon shoulder bag as her carry-all. Encouraging viewers to press “add to cart” on her entire look, Anderson is carrying plastic shopping bags... which one can only presume are to suggest the shopping spree she is inspiring us all to go on. And in true Anderson fashion, she opted for minimal makeup, a look she first debuted this NYFW and while sitting in the front-row at — but, of course — Proenza Schouler’s runway show.

That’s not all: On the brand’s website, collaged next to the entire Spring/Summer 2024 drop, Anderson is posed in more Proenza Schouler pieces, starting with an anorak jacket, matching trousers, and a monogram belt all in black. In another set-up, the Baywatch star is wearing all white, complete with an oversized blazer, acid-wash bleached jeans, and toe-ring sandals. And in a slight departure from neutrals, Anderson also modeled draped in a fiery red knit dress, a nod to one of 2023’s most in-demand colors.

While this announcement has certain corners of the internet abuzz, the partnership comes as no surprise as Anderson has had quite a long-standing relationship with Proenza Schouler. Apart from her appearance at the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Sept. 2023 — where she wore a shimmery knit maxi dress with a pleated skirt — she also strutted the catwalk herself back in 2009. For the Fall/Winter 2009 presentation, Anderson danced down the runway in a metallic gold bodysuit and slingback platform pumps. Adorned with glitzy star-shaped embellishments, the one-piece is quite a departure from the minimalist moments she typically opts for today, but nonetheless an undeniable serve.

(+) Pamela Anderson at the Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Pamela Anderson on the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2009 runway. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Given the waves made by this iconic partnership, Proenza’s Anderson-approved pieces are sure to sell fast this season. To help you get your hands on them quicker, we curated one of Anderson’s exact campaign outfits below for your shopping convenience.