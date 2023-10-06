Fashion month may have wrapped up earlier this week; however, things certainly aren’t slowing down in the style world. On the contrary, it feels like every brand has waited until this month to roll out their buzziest happenings. Prada, for one, just made an internet-shattering announcement: The Italian label is designing NASA’s new moon suit for its 2025 Artemis III mission, which will arguably mark its most innovative move to date. Meanwhile, handbag brand DeMellier London is reimagining its five most popular looks with its ICONS 23 collection. And that’s just scratching the surface: There’s so much fashion news to cover this October, that we’re making it easier for you by laying it out here.

This month’s newest brand collaborations are an excellent spot to dive into first — especially if you’re still in the process of revamping your fall wardrobe. Consider the limited-edition capsule collection from APPARIS and Mansur Gavriel; available to purchase now, the drop features outerwear and bags covered in plant-based fur as well as apple leather. Then there’s the Veja and Reformation sneaker release, which fuses the French footwear brand’s bio-based materials and the Los Angeles label’s vintage-looking designs. The result? A kick you’ll wear absolutely everywhere.

Without further ado, catch up on everything happening this October below. As a reminder, we’ll refresh this post throughout the month with more need-to-know industry updates.

Prada Will Design NASA’s Spacesuits

On Oct. 4, Prada revealed it will team up with commercial space company Axiom Space to design NASA’s next lunar spacesuits. “The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s marketing director, said in the press release. The Italian fashion house hasn’t released any specific details about the styles just yet — but we’re assuming they’ll be out-of-this-world cool (haha).

APPARIS Collaborates With Mansur Gavriel

Courtesy Of APPARIS

A very cozy partnership is coming for your closet: A APPARIS x Mansur Gavriel lineup, which consists of four bucket bags, two plant-based fur jackets, and an apple leather trench. What’s more, the looks are splashed with cheery colors, from bubblegum pink to candy-apple red (don’t worry minimalists, there are navy styles included, too).

DeMellier Releases Its ICONS 23 Collection

Head’s up DeMellier London fans: You’re in for quite the treat. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the handbag brand just dropped its limited edition ICONS 23 collection. The lineup features the label’s five most iconic styles thus far — The Vancouver, The New York, The Tokyo, The London, and The Small Vancouver — reimagined with the help of creatives Kelsey Merritt, Josefine H.J, Taylor LaShae, Hannah Strafford-Taylor, and Anny Fan. (Note: If there’s a style you have your eye on, act fast, as they’re already selling out!)

Veja & Reformation Drop Their First Sneaker Collection

Courtesy Of VEJA

Eco-friendly brands Veja and Reformation put their heads together to design a must-have chunky dad trainer. Enter the Venturi ($215), which comes in cream and brown colorways. In true VEJA fashion, the shoes are made in Brazil using materials like recycled polyester, Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, organic cotton, and natural latex. Grab a pair on both brands’ websites, as well as retailers like Shopbop and Net-a-Porter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Launches Collection With Designer Nicole Benefield

Courtesy Of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch tapped Harlem's Fashion Row designer Nicole Benefield for a 26-piece limited-edition assortment of staples. Priced from $40 to $200, the designs draw inspiration from New York City, where Benefield is based. "Collaborating with Abercrombie in bringing this collection to life has been incredible,” she said in the press release. “We have a common philosophy that people should feel confident and comfortable in styles that are of the moment, which is at the core of this collection.”