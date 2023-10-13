There are typically two types of wedding dress shoppers out there. Some began creating bridal Pinterest boards the second the social media platform launched in 2010 (and perhaps even still pin gowns to this day). Then there’s those who never really fully considered what aesthetic they’d want on their big day — until getting engaged, that is. But if you’re a bride-to-be, it doesn’t matter which camp you fall into right now, because the biggest trends of Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2024 are teeming with dreamy options for every style type.

This past week, the industry’s top bridal brands presented their latest collections in New York — and every assortment was full of the type of entrance-making confections you want for a moment where you’ll be endlessly photographed. Just look at the mini dresses seen over at Halfpenny, Bronx and Banco, and Nadia Manjarrez, which were each equal parts flirty and sophisticated (and perfect for dancing at the reception). On the other hand, if you're one to crave something fun and nontraditional for your nuptials, playful looks were aplenty: think romantic bows and flashy embellishments galore.

Ahead, get a breakdown of these key looks and other themes of the week to consider while searching for a wedding dress. (Or even just special occasion shopping, as many of these styles are versatile enough for non-bridal occasions, too).

Make It Mini

Not a floor-sweeping gown gal? Well, in case you missed it, teeny-tiny hemlines are, quite literally, on the rise. During bridal fashion week, a bevy of designers gave the skin-baring style their seal of approval. Take Bronx and Banco, who dressed a model in a itty-bitty number, which boasted voluminous long sleeves and a plunging necklace. Meanwhile, Halfpenny showcased a feminine flared mini dress. And if you're longing for a design you can sport after the ceremony, too? Look to Nadia Manjarrez’s form-fitting embroidered piece, which would be suitable for a dressy soirée or anniversary dinner.

Take A Bow

If you tuned into Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2024, you know bows are currently dominating the fashion industry — and now, the flourish is making its way into the bridal category, too. This week, the runways were full of over-the-top dramatic ribbons, from HERA’s XXL look to Rebecca Vallance’s assortment of pearl-encrusted styles.

Sheer Beauty

Alright, you may be thinking, A sheer bridal gown?? Really? And honestly, we don’t blame you — walking down the aisle in front of all your friends and family in a see-through number probably sounds like a bold move, but it needn’t be. Just look at Lapointe and Vera Wang, who both made up for the revealing fabric by accessorizing with knee-high boots and elbow-length gloves, respectively. And if you’re not afraid to bare it all? Rebecca Vallance’s boundary-pushing embellished dress is for you.

Pretty In Pastel

Gone are the days when white was the only viable option for your wedding day. Now, swarms of designers are ushering cheery hues into the bridal scene. One top color trend seen this week? Pastels. At Amsale and Lapointe, dresses were splashed with soft blue hues; Nadia Manjarrez, conversely, opted for a purplish-pink ballgown.

Hello, High-Low

You can always anticipate a medley of floor-sweeping gowns on the bridal runways, but this time around, labels shook things up a bit: enter high-low silhouettes. The early ‘00s style is back in a big way this season, but fortunately, the latest wave of styles bear no resemblance to the popular looks of the early aughts. The update? A mix of dainty fabrics, billowy silhouettes, and romantic details.