After four cities, dozens of shows, and countless viral moments, fashion month wrapped up this week. While you’re digesting everything that unfolded over the past month (the clothes! bags! shoes!), don’t overlook everything else happening in the industry. After all, October’s fashion news is already kicking off with a flurry of need-to-know collaborations, campaigns, store openings, and more.

Now that temperatures are cooling down, perhaps you’re in the midst of a wardrobe refresh. One place to start your shopping? Skims — more specifically, its new Alpine collection. Following the success of its collaboration with The North Face, the shapewear brand is diving deeper into winter dressing, offering an assortment of cozy staples in cashmere, cotton fleece, sherpa knit, and more.

Meanwhile, Frame and Ritz Paris unveiled the latest installment of their ongoing collaboration with a new campaign, 24 Hours in Paris, starring Charlotte Lawrence. For the partnership, the musician and it girl modeled the denim brand’s newest collection — including suede jackets, dark-wash denim, and leather pants — from day to night, as captured through documentary-style footage and stills.

Without further ado, scroll on to read up on all of October’s biggest fashion news. As always, this story will be updated throughout the month as more news drops.

Skims Launches Its Alpine Collection

Courtesy Of Skims

On Oct. 8, Skims expanded its cold-weather assortment with the launch of its Alpine collection. Whether you’re an avid skier or simply navigating chilly city streets, there’s something for you — think faux-fur puffer jackets, cable-knit turtlenecks, sherpa pants, and other wardrobe essentials. Your new-season wardrobe is about to get a fashion-forward upgrade.

Frame & Ritz Paris Team Up With Charlotte Lawrence

Courtesy Of Frame

Frame and Ritz Paris are joining forces again, this time with singer Charlotte Lawrence. As mentioned, the artist is the face of the new campaign, 24 Hours in Paris, which follows her day in the accompanying collection, all perfectly suited for the City of Lights. Standout styles include the Ritz Suede Smoking Jacket and Frame’s signature Ritz Cigarette, a low-rise, dark-wash jean with pocket embroidery. To celebrate the launch, Frame and Ritz Paris will host a pop-up at the Ritz Paris Boutique in the hotel’s galerie at 15 Place Vendômein Paris, featuring the full collection, sweets from Ritz Paris Le Comptoir, and a gift with purchase (while supplies last).

Jimmy Choo Launches Its ‘Pearls Of Wisdom’ Capsule Collection

This month, luxury label Jimmy Choo is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its new “Pearls of Wisdom” capsule collection, honoring one of the brand’s signature embellishments. Designed by Creative Director Sandra Choi, the line reimagines the pearl motif across shoes, bags, and jewelry. Launched on Oct. 6, the collection features standout styles like the Ithaca shoes, adorned with pearls atop a gold wedge, and the Irina sandal, which boasts crystals and pearls festooned across the foot.

“The 30-year milestone aligns intuitively with this motif we’ve long loved. For me, the pearl carries a quiet, enduring power — graceful, never overt, and always with a touch of playful purity,” Choi said in a statement. “For this collection, I wanted the pearl to feel natural and instinctive, a subtle expression of our past that continues to shape our future.”

Chanel Opens A New Boutique In San Diego

Courtesy Of Chanel

On Oct. 8, Chanel opened its latest boutique at Westfield University Town Center in San Diego, California. Designed by New York-based architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino, the 16,000-square-foot, two-story space houses the luxury label’s ready-to-wear, watches, fine jewelry, fragrances, and beauty products. Meanwhile, according to a press release, many of the store’s design details pay homage to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, including its carefully selected furnishings and decorative objects.

Urban Outfitters Debuts Its First-Ever Back-to-Campus Brand Commercial

Courtesy Of Urban Outfitters

This month, Urban Outfitters debuted its first-ever back-to-school brand commercial, titled “All Together Now.” The campaign highlights the brand’s ongoing presence in college game-day culture, celebrating the students, athletes, and campuses that bring it to life. Throughout college football season, Urban Outfitters will host a series of on-campus activations, including a pop-up at the University of Wisconsin–Madison last weekend. The event featured performances by Mack Keane, The Linda Lindas, and Whatmore, along with an in-store event with Levi’s.