Sometimes, we all need to hit pause and take a mental break. Anifa Mvuemba knows this feeling all too well. In March, the founder of Hanifa temporarily halted the label’s production following social media backlash over delayed orders from its Black Friday sale, dubbed Hanifa Fridays, which she likens to the brand’s Super Bowl. “I was at the end of my third trimester, so the day of the sale was actually my last day at work before maternity leave,” Mvuemba reflects. “Some communication things took place because it was primarily a pre-order event for our customers, and we were experiencing significant delays.” At the time, Mvuemba felt the best course of action was to step away from the business and focus on her growing family. “It was just necessary to rest and recalibrate on the back end.”

Eight months later, Hanifa is back with a new collection, dubbed World of Hanifa, launching on Nov. 18. The line blends the label’s signature design elements with fresh styles. “We’re always thinking about the woman that we design for, and she is multifaceted,” explains Mvuemba. “She’s pulled in a lot of different directions, but she always wants to step in the room and feel seen.” Inclusivity across body types also remains central to the brand’s ethos, particularly as Mvuemba recognizes that women’s bodies evolve throughout different stages of life.

Courtesy Of Hanifa

“This moment represents a repositioning and evolution of the brand, but it was also important for us to revisit the archives and reflect on all the details people love about Hanifa,” she adds. Longtime customers of the label will recognize its signature textured knitwear, along with fringe and tassel detailing, which appear on halterneck tops, asymmetrical skirts, and maxi dresses. Bold colors remain a hallmark of Hanifa’s aesthetic, with fiery red, mustard yellow, and lime green featured throughout the collection.

Meanwhile, Mvuemba explored outerwear more extensively than ever before. “I realize how essential it is for our wardrobes, whether it’s winter or spring, so I’m really excited to expand that category,” the founder shares. The result? A muted olive trench coat, an oversized cheetah print duster, and a navy knit bomber jacket.

Though many of Hanifa’s signature design codes remain intact, Mvuemba is taking a different approach to the business, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. “I just keep thinking about the long-term goal and longevity for the brand,” she says. As she enters this new chapter, Mvuemba hopes to stay true to Hanifa’s identity while putting the proper systems and resources in place to support its growth. “I took that time [away] to really uproot the business and think about all the systems that we want to change, like new external partners, new manufacturing processes, and new communication tools and teams.”

Courtesy Of Hanifa

One major change for Hanifa is its ordering model. Previously, the brand relied on pre-orders to gauge customer interest in its products. “We’re not like a typical fashion brand with a [traditional] fashion calendar,” Mvuemba explains. “We had to front the entire collection, which is expensive.” Now, the label is switching to a ready-to-ship model to help prevent future delays. “Data has proven that when the products are ready to ship, they move quicker.” Though Mvuemba doesn’t view this new chapter as starting over, she felt it was essential to reassess the brand’s operations, identify areas for improvement, and make the necessary changes.

Mvuemba also enlisted a third-party logistics (3PL) partner, an external company that handles supply chain operations. “We also explored new manufacturers that we’ve been working with,” she says. To further support Hanifa’s relaunch, the founder brought on a brand strategist, a PR firm, and an art director.

Courtesy Of Hanifa

Reaching the 15-year milestone is something Mvuemba is incredibly proud of. Another impressive feat? “Being able to scale this business without funding, and having an organic community that really loves Hanifa. I don’t take that for granted.” That loyalty speaks for itself: Even after pausing restocks in March, Hanifa has continued to see six-figure sales months through existing inventory.

Moving forward, Mvuemba plans to implement customer surveys, letting the team know how they’re doing and offering feedback if they have any. “We're excited to experience this new era with our customers and all the new customers that we’re going to get to with the announcement.”