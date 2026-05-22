Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Charlotte Lawrence is well aware of her notoriously tardy track record. “I'm horrible with time management,” she confesses to me at an H&M Studio event in Beverly Hills, where she performed for a lively crowd later that evening. “My sweet manager, who’s standing across from me, has to tell me my call time is 30 minutes earlier than it actually is, and then I'm perfectly on time,” the “Tongue Tied” singer laughs. “And I hate being late — I hate that quality in other people, but I don't know why I’m just so horrible at it.” Fortunately, Lawrence rarely needs to turn her room upside down looking for something to wear when she’s in a rush, as she has a fail-safe outfit in her back pocket: a vintage tee or flowy blouse, good denim, and boots.

“This look makes me feel a little bit fancier than I actually am,” Lawrence shares, adding that she feels the most confident in the outfit. No, it’s not necessarily a groundbreaking formula — but it’s one that always delivers. “Whenever I see women in a tee and jeans, whether they’re in full glam or wearing no makeup, I’m always like, ‘Oh, you look cool,’ no matter the occasion.” Lawrence clearly practices what she preaches. At the aforementioned event, the musician leaned into her go-to ensemble in pieces from H&M Studio’s new resort 2026 collection — namely, a breezy floral print blouse, straight-leg jeans, and suede kitten heels.

(+) Courtesy Of Charlotte Lawrence (+) @charlotteslawrence INFO 1/2

As a Los Angeles native — she’s the daughter of television producer Bill Lawrence and actor Christa Miller — Lawrence has perfected Southern California’s signature easy, no-fuss aesthetic. “This was my costume all throughout school,” she says, referring to her favorite vintage tee-and-jeans combination. Accessories play an important role in the musician’s wardrobe, too. “I feel like a good belt or shoe immediately makes an outfit better,” Lawrence explains.

Ahead, Lawrence breaks down the trusty wardrobe staples she returns to time and time again.