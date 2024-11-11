Search “gift” in your inbox, and you’re likely met with dozens of emails spotlighting retailers’ holiday product recommendations. Because, ready or not, the festive season is officially underway. And if you’re already knee-deep in holiday shopping (give yourself a pat on the back!), it’s worth taking a few minutes to brush up on November’s fashion news. Between limited-edition collaborations to labels’ new product categories, the month’s latest batch of launches includes plenty of present ideas for loved ones — or yourself. Don’t forget: It’s the most wonderful, and fashion-packed, time of the year.

For starters, if you or a friend resonate with laid-back Aussie style, Amelie Teje’s collaboration with Portugal-based fashion girl Rita Mota is sure to strike a sartorial chord. The product assortment boasts flirty, cute pieces like a baby pink knit top, a button-up bustier, and a bow-adorned mini dress. Or, if homeware is on your mind, shift your attention to RIXO’s first foray into interiors. The British label launched its first-ever home line featuring pillows and napkins in its signature eye-catching motifs.

Ahead, read up on the industry’s most important November fashion news. This month is just getting started, so make sure to check back frequently as we’ll continue updating this post with more happenings.

St. Agni Debuts Its First Eyewear Line

Courtesy Of St. Agni

Revered for its minimalist, quiet luxury-approved looks, St. Agni is now expanding into eyewear. On Nov. 7, the Byron Bay-based label debuted a small but mighty assortment of sunglasses, which includes three styles: The 90s Slim Oval, The Everyday Rectangular, and The Fine Metal Oval. Priced from $345 to $369, the collection fuses functionality with the brand’s effortless Aussie aesthetic. Plus, for every shade made, a tree will be planted through St. Angi’s reforestation partner, Eden Projects.

Sporty & Rich Works With The Carlyle

Courtesy Of Sporty & Rich

Lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich joined forces with The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, for an exclusive assortment of vintage-looking apparel and accessories. Drawing inspiration from the Upper East Side hotel’s storied history and the label's sporty aesthetic, the casual yet cool pieces in the collection are enlivened with both brands’ signature logos. Shop from the selection of loungewear, pajamas, and accents here.

Rixo Is Entering The Home Space With ‘Casa RIXO’

Courtesy Of RIXO

RIXO is bringing its beloved prints and colors to the home space with the debut of its inaugural homeware line, ‘Casa RIXO.’ Launching on Nov. 11, the collection includes lively decor for your abode, including pillows, a tablecloth, and a napkin set. “From the start of RIXO, Henriette and I have envisioned expanding into homeware,” the brand’s co-founder and creative director, Orlagh McCloskey, said in a statement. “The antique and vintage fairs we constantly visit have been a source of inspiration, shaping the spaces we create in stores. Our personal style, seen in our clothing, naturally extends into interiors as well.”

Marta Pozzan & Scarosso Drop A Line

On Nov. 13, Italian footwear brand Scarosso and Marta Pozzan, an actor and model, are releasing a limited-edition capsule collection of luxe shoes. In the past, the Milan-based label has collaborated with Linda Rodin, Brian Atwood, and Paula Cademartori. While we can’t spill too many details of its upcoming partnership quite yet — just know the silhouettes are real show-stoppers.

Amelie Teje Releases A Collaboration With Rita Mota

Courtesy Of Amelie Teje

Australian brand Amelie Teje teamed up with Portugal-based style muse Rita Mota for its first-ever influencer collaboration, which dropped on Nov. 1. Together, they designed 10 looks that are equal parts feminine and edgy. In addition to the pieces mentioned above, the collection also includes standout looks like capri pants, a lace-trimmed midi skirt, and a strapless ruched top.