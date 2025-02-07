New York’s street style game is truly in a league of its own. That’s because residents aren’t afraid to push the envelope with their looks — really, nothing is off-limits when it comes to the Big Apple’s style scene. And this rings especially true during New York Fashion Week. Case in point: The Fall/Winter 2025 shows commenced on Feb. 6, and attendees are already turning the sidewalks into their sartorial playground.

Despite the rainy, slushy forecast on Thursday, fashion insiders — including editors, stylists, influencers, buyers, etc. — and celebrities hit the streets in swoon-worthy looks. Given the frigid temps, cozy animal print coats arrived in droves outside shows on day one, including Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano. Some guests are embracing the ongoing leopard craze with their winter outerwear, while others are opting for funky zebra styles. Another practical yet fresh look sweeping the streets? Bonnets. Indeed, the hat, which you probably haven’t worn since childhood, is giving balaclavas a run for their money. And according to attendees, it seems the brighter the bonnet, the better.

Without further ado, scroll through the best street style looks from NYFW Fall/Winter 2025. As always, the gallery will be updated daily, so keep checking for more batches of swoon-worthy fashion moments.

Day 1

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

This guest made a colorful statement by way of a blueberry-hued bonnet.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire co-signed the boat shoe trend with a chunky platform pair.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee doubled down on leopard print, layering her patterned coat over a scarf in the timeless motif.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

A heart-shaped bag is a fitting choice for a Valentine’s Day date or get-together with your galentines.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Marina Ingvarsson’s fiery red bonnet provided a nice splash of color to her neutral outfit.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Maximalist dresser Chloe King gave a masterclass in print mixing.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Coco Bassey braved the cold in a silky skin-baring mini dress.