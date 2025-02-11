Whenever Tory Burch takes center stage at New York Fashion Week, you can expect an iconic venue, whimsical takes on classic silhouettes, and a star-studded front row, of course. And the Fall/Winter 2025 show was no different. On Feb. 10, the fifth day of NYFW, new and longtime Tory Burch enthusiasts alike gathered inside Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art. As Burch debuted what the show notes called “twisted American sportswear,” guests like Amanda Seyfried, Ciara, Martha Stewart, and Jodie Turner-Smith (to name a few) watched in awe. And to no surprise, each attendee was dressed in the New York-based label from head-to-toe.

One of the first to arrive at MOMA was Seyfried, who frequently wears Tory Burch on and off the red carpet. Always on board for a minimalist moment, the Mean Girls alum stunned in a sparkly white skirt set, plus the brand’s viral pierced bag. In true Tory Burch fashion, Seyfried wasn’t the only celeb to carry the purse (Burch’s similarly pierced pumps went viral at the S/S ‘25 show). Turner-Smith also accessorized with the brand-new tote, except hers was in a rich chocolate hue to match her belted blazer. Then, Alexandra Daddario made her grand entrance with the carry-all in tow. The White Lotus star paired it with a flame-printed coat and the same peep-toe pumps as Seyfried. Believe it or not, the accessory’s streak didn’t stop there.

Ahead, see the best celebrity looks from the Tory Burch F/W ‘25 show. And stay tuned to TZR as fashion month rages on.

Amanda Seyfried

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Les Miserables star was a vision in a sparkly white skirt set. She accessorized with the celeb-approved pierced purse and peep-toe pumps, both in black.

Ciara

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The day after attending the Super Bowl, the WAG jetted to New York for the Tory Burch soirée. She tapped into the shoulder pads resurgence in a structured top coat overtop a transparent LBD.

Martha Stewart

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

All eyes were on the icon in a brown satin jumpsuit underneath a fuzzy double-breasted coat.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

With the popular purse in hand, Turner-Smith delivered wintery outfit inspo in a cinched brown blazer, gray trousers, and snakeskin boots.

Alexandra Daddario

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Watch out leopard print, Daddario’s flame-covered coat is coming for your street style spot.

Lola Tung

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The Summer I Turned Pretty star approved the white tights trend with a bright red coat, a matching headband, a white mini skirt, and the pierced tote.

Chloe Fineman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Saturday Night Live star looked effortlessly chic in an asymmetrical gray skirt, a V-neck tank top, and — you guessed it — Tory Burch’s pierced purse.

Ella Emhoff

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The model took style cues from the ‘90s with a khaki moto jacket, gray trousers, and butter yellow pumps.

Charlotte Lawrence

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi in a striped polo shirt, high-waisted trousers, and the evening’s most popular purse.

Havana Rose Liu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bottoms star’s pants were decorated with the same flame print as Daddario’s jacket. She coordinated them with a plain black tank, the pierced tote, and brown peep-toe pumps.

Lana Condor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

With her elongated bangs on full display, Condor went casual in black trousers and a beige cardigan, both courtesy of Tory Burch, of course.