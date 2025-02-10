Watch out, glitter, sparkles, and rhinestones. Fresh off the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 runways, there’s a new statement fabric topper taking over the town that resembles a good ol’ kitchen essential: foil. Though New York City might be frigid right now (complete with the occasional snowstorm), high-shine, metallic finishes are lighting up presentations across the city. Designers are leaning into foil-like coating in an effort to add a fun, dramatic touch to a look, resulting in statement pieces that beautifully reflect and leave a lasting impression. No category has been left untouched — everything from evening gowns to sleeveless tops and trousers are being reimagined by the dynamic effect.

For starters, Sandy Liang, always a go-to show for NYFW’s it girls, included pencil skirts in a barrage of colors, with a notable inclusion being two foiled versions, one in baby pink and one in electric blue. Liang paired the separates with retro-style sweaters and strappy tank tops, along with girly accessories reminiscent of Barbie dolls — think pearls, barrel bags, and poppy pink sunglasses. Though the shiny finish is often thought of as an overtly ostentatious styling choice, Liang treated foil as a more versatile transitional concept for everyday wear, an element that would be perfect for anyone to throw on for brunch with friends, then transition to a night at the club without a second thought.

Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Another NYFW staple designer, Christian Siriano, also utilized the glossy sheen in a completely different way. His Fall/Winter 2025 show (which kicked off NYFW on day one) checked his usual boxes: glamorous, colorful, and very dramatic. Siriano incorporated foil-like overlays throughout the entire collection, including his new takes on menswear and suiting. There was a red, shiny floor-length coat and pant set — complete with giant grommets. Siriano also sent a cropped blazer down the winding runway in both foiled red and gold, styled shirtless, with a fitted matching trouser.

Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

One of the most notable parts of the collection was a series of four high-shine gowns, all in a deep blue. Each dress’ silhouette differed, showing off foil in different designs. The foil-like fabric was so reflective it delivered an almost shape-shifting effect under the venue lights. Though Siriano’s designs are often romantic, the metallic finish offered some unexpected edge.

LaPointe was yet another brand embracing the foil effect from head to toe, delivering a collection with a sporty twist. (The show was held on a basketball court and included a dance routine.) The outfits were extreme statements, but ones that could easily shine court side, in a music arena, or simply at a nice dinner. One look featured a long orange top with a single draping sleeve and matching trousers. Another standout was a floor-length dress with a draped bodice and asymmetrical hem. Both looks included a silver, bejeweled basketball clutch and matching glasses. For those adventurous enough to take on the high-octane look, it will certainly elevate your fall wardrobe to another level of maximalism.

Lapointe Fall/Winter 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Then there was 5000, an emerging label hailing from California, utilized foil to add irony to an already purposefully confusing collection, entitled “Boosty,” which is modern slang that typically translates to “weird” or “bad.” The collection focused on suiting with eclectic twists like capes, tie-dye, ribbons, and, of course, foil-like fabrication. Think: sleeveless red metallic tops with black undertones on top of pinstripe pants. There were also coordinating pants in the same fabric and shade as well as a cape-like topper.

5000 Fall/Winter 2025 Victor Pagan/Getty Images

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, foil-like finishes have had a strong showing across a variety of aesthetics. It’s clearly proven itself as a show-stopping fabric and just the ticket for a statement-making fall ensemble. 2025 is going to be a very shiny year indeed.